Ryan Beck and Aidan McCarthy can consider the inaugural BioSteel All-American Game somewhat of a home game.
The Michigan natives will represent the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Monday night in the event at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich. Beck and McCarthy will play for Team USHL, which will face USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program U18 squad in a showcase of some of the best NHL Draft-eligible players in the league.
“It’s an awesome feeling to be compared to some of the top draft-eligible players in the league and to have an opportunity to play with so many eyes on you in a setting like that,” said Beck, a 5-foot-9, 185-pound forward from Linden, Mich., a 30-minute commute from Plymouth.
“I’m also proud to be representing Dubuque in the showcase, because so many people from the organization helped me get to this point. It’s really cool to get an opportunity to play in something like this in front of so many of my friends and family from back home.”
McCarthy, a 6-1, 165-pound goaltender from Novi, Mich., also expects to have a healthy cheering section on Monday night. He lives roughly 15 minutes from the rink in Plymouth.
“Obviously, we don’t get many opportunities to play that close to home, so it will be pretty cool to see a lot of familiar faces — especially in an event like this, which is a huge opportunity as far as hockey goes,” McCarthy said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Beck and McCarthy were schedule to fly out of Dubuque this morning and arrive in Plymouth for a skills session and on-ice testing later today. They will practice with Team USHL on Monday morning and play the game at 6 p.m. They are scheduled to return to Dubuque on Tuesday.
Team USHL will be at a disadvantage in the game. The NTDP squad has played together as a unit for the past year and a half, while Team USHL will have a brief time to develop chemistry.
“But, I think any time you put together a group of guys who have a lot of skill and hockey sense, they’re going to work together pretty well and develop chemistry pretty fast,” said Beck, who skated with several Team USHL players last summer while representing USA Hockey at the Hlinka/Gretzky Cup in Slovakia and the Czech Republic. “We actually have a lot of guys who are familiar with each other already, so it shouldn’t be a big problem to develop chemistry.”
McCarthy, too, doesn’t want Team USHL to use the all-star format as a crutch.
“Each one of us has to go out and play his game and showcase the skills that got us to this point in the first place,” McCarthy said. “If you focus on that, everything will take care of itself.
“As a goalie, I just want to do my best and control what I can control. I can’t afford to worry about how anybody is playing in front of me or they’re not playing a particular system. I just want to make the saves I know I can make.”
Beck and McCarthy have enjoyed strong rookie seasons in the USHL.
Beck, a University of Denver commit, has tallied four goals, 14 points, six penalty minutes and a plus-5 rating. All but one of those points came in the last 13 games.
“It’s my rookie year, so you can expect it’s going to take a while to feel comfortable,” said Beck, who played nine games as an affiliate last season but did not register a point. “It took a little while, but things eventually started clicking for me. Then, you move up a little in the lineup, you play a few more minutes and you start to earn more opportunities. When you develop that confidence, your game starts to take off.”
McCarthy owns a 7-4-0 record, 2.73 goals against average and .903 save percentage while playing 659 minutes over 11 games. He posted a shutout in his second USHL game, a 1-0 decision at Sioux City on Oct. 19, and earned the league’s goaltender of the week award the following Monday.
“It’s been a great season so far, not just for myself personally but for the team as well, and I think that’s what has been leading to a lot of guys getting that individual recognition,” said McCarthy, who serves as the Saints’ backup to Buffalo Sabres prospect Erik Portillo. “There have been a lot of learning experiences, too, which have been really beneficial for my career.”
This BioSteel All-American Game is a combination of two previous events, the USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game and the All-American Game hosted by USA Hockey. It is expected to attract scouts from every NHL team.