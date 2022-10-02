The University of Dubuque offense was in desperate need of a spark.
And on Saturday, with their backs against the wall on the road, the Spartans came together and made it happen.
Dubuque turned a 16-12 halftime deficit into a quick afterthought, scoring 27 points in the third quarter and winning the second half by a 34-0 margin as the Spartans pulled away from Buena Vista on the Beavers’ homecoming, 46-16, in Storm Lake, Iowa.
Quarterback Ben Gultig had his best game of the season through the air for the Spartans (2-3, 2-1 American Rivers Conference), completing 21 of 37 passes for 377 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions.
Wade Sheets led all receivers with five catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Za’Cameron Brice caught eight passes for 120 yards and a score, while Todd Simmons had four receptions for 84 yards and a TD.
The Beavers (2-3, 1-2) held a 14-6 lead in the first quarter when Gultig tossed a 61-yard TD pass to Torre Butts Jr. Trying to tie the game on a two-point conversion, Buena Vista returned a live ball back for two points of its own and a 16-12 lead.
After a scoreless second quarter, the Spartans dominated the second half. Kallion Buckner put UD in front for good with a 6-yard TD run, Gultig hit Sheets for a 72-yard TD, Ansoumane Kourouma recovered a fumble in the end zone for a score, then Brice caught a 29-yard TD from Gultig to suddenly make it 39-16 heading to the fourth.
Wartburg 42, Loras 3 — At Waverly, Iowa: The Duhawks (2-3, 2-1 A-R-C) couldn’t match the NCAA Division III No. 21-ranked Knights (5-0, 3-0) in the road environment, only managing Scott Talmadge’s 25-yard field goal with 14:55 to play and 213 total yards of offense.
For Wartburg, former Bellevue High School standout Hunter Clasen opened the scoring on a 2-yard run, and former Western Dubuque prep Drake George caught an 18-yard TD in the second quarter.
UW-Oshkosh 46, UW-Platteville 7 — At Oshkosh, Wis.: The NCAA Division III No. 16-ranked Titans were too much once again for the Pioneers, holding UW-P to 278 yards of offense, no offensive points and forced five turnovers.
Oshkosh (3-1, 1-0 WIAC) built a 22-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back. The Pioneers (1-3, 0-1) got on the board with 14:09 to play when Justin Blazek returned an Oshkosh fumble 3 yards for a score.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Duhawks drop pair — At Rock Island, Ill.: Former Galena High prep Sam Stoffregen delivered 47 digs, but Loras (4-13) suffered a 3-0 loss to Augustana and a 3-1 defeat to Grinnell.
William Penn 3, Clarke 0 — At Oskaloosa, Iowa: Cora Vyhnanek led the way with 19 assists and nine digs, but the Pride were swept.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Dubuque 1, Central 1 — At Oyen Field: Baylee Vincent scored in the 79th minute for UD, but Central tied it just 4:12 later to make it a draw.
MidAmerica Nazarene 5, Clarke 1 — At Clarke: Samantha Rodriguez scored in the 90th minute for Clarke in the home defeat.
MEN’S SOCCER
Dubuque 1, Central 0 — At Oyen Field: Lucas Von Braun scored and Matt Marchiori made six saves as the Spartans (5-4-2) blanked the Dutch.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Parker crosses 1st — At Olivet, Mich.: Kassie Parker crossed the finish line in 20:31.2 to place first overall by 23 seconds and lead the Loras women to eighth as a team at the NCAA Division III Pre-Nationals meet.
Former Wahlert grads Kaylee Osterberger (71st, 23:36.1) and Ellie Osterberger (75th, 23:41.4) also placed for the Duhawks.
The Duhawk men finished fifth, led by Luke Guttormson’s 25:14.3 for 21st place.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Duhawks sweep — Isabel Schwabe went 4-0 on the day at No. 1 singles and doubles to power the Duhawks to a 9-0 sweep of Simpson in Indianola, Iowa, and a 6-3 victory over Central in Pella, Iowa.
Spartans go 0-2 — Hayden Warner finished 2-0 at No. 1 singles for the University of Dubuque, which dropped a 6-3 match to Simpson in Indianola, Iowa, and lost an 8-1 decision to Central in Pella, Iowa.
GIRLS PREP SWIMMING
Senior, Wahlert tie for 6th at Marcussen — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Dubuque Senior and Dubuque Wahlert tied for sixth place at the 10-team Marcussen Invitational with 158 points apiece. Host Cedar Falls scored 510 to easily defeat runner-up Waukesha South (426).
Wahlert’s Avery Schmidt won the 100 backstroke in 1:00.34 and finished third in the 50 freestyle in 25.99. Schmidt led off the third place 200 medley relay, which included Kelly Snyder, Brooke Wuebker and Taylor Borgerding and went 1:58.51. Brooke Wuebker, Kayla Wuebker, Borgerding and Schmidt went 4:01.23 to take fifth in the 400 free relay.
Senior’s Molly Gilligan took second in the 100 freestyle in 56.69 and finished fourth in the 50 free in 26.13. The Rams’ Kaitlyn Vantiger, Gilligan, Savanna Koch and Evie Hall finished fifth in the 200 medley relay with a 2:00.18.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Pirates sweep invite — At Orion, Ill.: Galena improved to 24-1 on the season by winning four matches and claiming the Orion Invitational title by beating the hosts, 25-14, 25-16, in the finals. Gracie Furlong (37 kills) and Addie Hefel (28 digs, six blocks) earned all-tournament team for the Pirates.
Taylor Hilby added 31 digs and 20 kills for Galena, while Julia Townsend finished with 73 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.