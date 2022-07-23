Burbach

Bill Burbach, a Dubuque Wahlert graduate and the New York Yankees’ top draft pick in 1965, passed away Wednesday at the age of 74.

 Contributed

Bill Burbach will always hold a special place in the storied history of the New York Yankees, even though he pitched for them during a rare era when they weren’t contending for the World Series.

Burbach passed away from natural causes on Wednesday at Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton, Tenn. He was 74.

