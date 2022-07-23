Bill Burbach will always hold a special place in the storied history of the New York Yankees, even though he pitched for them during a rare era when they weren’t contending for the World Series.
Burbach passed away from natural causes on Wednesday at Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton, Tenn. He was 74.
The Yankees made Burbach, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound right-hander from Dickeyville, Wis., their first-ever selection when Major League Baseball introduced its draft in 1965. Shortly after he led Dubuque Wahlert to two spring state tournament runner-up finishes in three seasons, he received a $35,000 signing bonus.
“I knew I was going to get drafted, but I didn’t know by who,” Burbach recalled in 2010, when the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association inducted him into its Hall of Fame. “The Yankees weren’t even on my list. I talked to a few other teams but never the Yankees.
“So, it was a shock to be drafted by them, especially in the first round. The whole process was new to everybody, so you didn’t know what to expect. I just wish I could have been drafted these days, with all the money they’re paying these kids.”
The Yankees selected Burbach at No. 19 overall in 1965, and he pitched in the minor leagues until the 1969 season. Of the first 20 players selected in the first-ever draft, only 11 made it to the big leagues.
Burbach beat Denny McLain, 2-0, the year after the Detroit ace went 31-6 in 1968. He also won the second game of a doubleheader when the Yankees retired Mickey Mantle’s No. 7 on June 8, 1969.
Burbach appeared in 37 big league games between 1969-71 and compiled a 6-11 record and 4.48 earned run average. His nine-year professional career included stints in the Baltimore, Detroit, Minnesota and St. Louis organizations.
In his critically acclaimed book, “Ball Four,” Yankees teammate Jim Bouton said he considered Burbach the hardest thrower in the big leagues at the time.
“It was a thrill getting a chance to pitch in Yankee Stadium because of all of its history,” Burbach said. “It had a mystique about it that’s hard to explain. You had so much tradition there, and the ghosts of so many great ballplayers.
“In a lot of ways, New York is the same now as it was back then. The fans get worked into a frenzy pretty easily — both good and bad. That made you want to perform better so you’d have them on your side all the time. I came up during a time when the Yankees were about a .500 club, and that didn’t cut it with fans who expected to win the World Series all the time.”
Burbach created a Yankee-like mystique while pitching in the tri-state area. He went 21-2 during three spring seasons at Wahlert, threw two no-hitters during his junior year and averaged 14 strikeouts per game as a senior. Burbach also played football and basketball at Wahlert and graduated from East Tennessee State University in 1976.
“When we’d face him in batting practice, we considered it a victory if we got a foul tick off him,” former teammate J.L. Brimeyer said at the time of Burbach’s induction into the IHSBCA Hall of Fame. “We didn’t have radar guns back then, but I’m sure he threw in the high 90s, if not 100 mph. And it had movement. It seemed like it was always rising.
“Bill was such a quiet, hard-working guy. But, if you got him into an athletic event, man did he ever compete.”
After retiring from baseball and settling in Tennessee with his wife, Wanda, Burbach served as a sales associate for Lubrication Engineers, and he retired from Buffalo Valley Golf Course. Wanda Burbach preceded him in death.
