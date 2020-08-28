Bellevue celebrated the return to football season by taking it to Northeast Goose Lake.
Colby Sieverding had four first-half touchdowns and the Comets blanked the Rebels, 41-0, on Friday in Goose Lake, Iowa.
Sieverding caught three touchdowns from quarterback Max Jackson and rushed for a fourth just before halftime to put his team up, 34-0. Cole Heim scored on a quarterback sneak in the third quarter, pushing the game to continuous clock.
The Comets host Monticello next week in their home opener.
Monticello 28, Cascade 27 — At Monticello, Iowa: Jack Menster had a scoop and score for the Cougars late in the fourth quarter that put them in position to potentially tie the game. But a fumbled point after attempt allowed the Panthers to run out the clock on Cascade in a back-and-forth season opener. Menster finished with three total touchdowns — one on defense, another on a 96-yard rush and one more through the air.
Edgewood-Colesburg 47, Clayton Ridge 6 — At Guttenburg, Iowa: The Vikings built off a 20-0 lead at halftime to notch their first win. Ed-Co travels again next week to face Starmont. Clayton Ridge will look to bounce back at North Linn.
MFL/Mar-Mac 65, Maquoketa Valley 28 — At Monona, Iowa: The Wildcats will look to recover from a blowout loss next week when they host Cascade.
GIRLS PREP GOLF
Kirsch medals at Darlington Meet — At Darlington, Wis.: Lancaster’s Brianna Kirsch shot a 44 to claim top honors at the five-team Darlington Mini Meet at Darlington Country Club. The Flying Arrows placed second with 203 strokes, nine off the pace of Wisconsin Dells.
BASEBALL
Althoff Memorial Game — The Scott Althoff Memorial Alumni Game will take place at 10 a.m. today at McAleece Sports Complex in Dubuque. The game, which has been switched from a baseball format to softball, serves as a reunion for Dubuque Senior alumni, and proceeds from the event fund a scholarship in Althoff’s name.
Cost is $25 for participants, who receive a game t-shirt, and $5 for spectators. Two games will be played if numbers warrant it.
Althoff was a 1997 graduate of Dubuque Senior and a member of the Rams baseball team. He was a member of the 1996 MVC championship team. Because of his untimely death in July of 2002, there is an annual memorial alumni softball game celebrating Scott’s life as he celebrated life — on a ball diamond. His great work ethic, love of the game, and love of family and friends will always be remembered.
For more information, contact Tim Felderman at 563-599-0211 or tfelderman@dbqschools.org.