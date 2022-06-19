NATHAN ALTHAUS
High school: Western Dubuque
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: one letter in basketball ... one letter in golf
Academic/community service highlights: 3.90 GPA … University of Iowa Merit Scholarship ... Founding member of the Frisbee Golf Club ... Member of St. John The Baptist Church of Peosta
BRAYDEN BOHNSACK
High school: Warren
College: UW-Platteville
Athletic highlights: four letters in football ... four letters in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.75 GPA … Student Council President ... American Legion Scholarship ... Acciona Windfarm Scholarship ... 9/11 Scholarship ... Colony Brands Scholarship
SAM BONNETT
High school: East Dubuque
College: Missouri University of Science and Technology
Athletic highlights: two letters in football ... two letters in track
Academic/community service highlights: 3.94 GPA ... Scholastic Bowl ... Four-year academic letterwinner ... Leo Club
JOSEPH CHAPMAN
High school: Dubuque Wahlert
College: Purdue University
Athletic highlights: two letters in cross country ... two letters in track
Academic/community service highlights: 3.86 GPA … National Honor Society ... US Air Force ROTC ... Billy Mitchell Award of the Iowa Wing of the Civil Air Patrol ... American Legion Award
JOSH CONLON
High school: Dubuque Wahlert
College: University of Northern Iowa
Athletic highlights: two letters in tennis
Academic/community service highlights: 3.96 GPA … National Honor Society ... UNI Business Scholarship Award ... Panther Impact Award ... Sisters of St. Francis Writing Club
DEVIN DIGMAN
High school: Platteville
College: University of Wisconsin
Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... three letters in football ... three letters in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA … Local WIAA Scholar Athlete ... School Tech Team ... Math Team
DAWSON FEYEN
High School: East Dubuque
College: UW-Platteville
Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... three letters in football ... three letters in basketball ... one letter in cross country
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.85 GPA ... UW-Platteville Academic Merit Scholarship ... UW-Platteville Tuition Advantage Scholarship ... Galena Rotary Scholarship ... Jackson O’Connell Scholarship ... Booster Club Scholarship ... Lions Club Scholarship
MATTHEW FOOTE
High School: East Dubuque
College: Loras College
Athletic highlights: three letters in cross country ... three letters in track
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.940 GPA ... Vesely Scholarship ... Illinois State Scholar ... Illinois Principal Association Award
BLAKE GALLE
High school: Hempstead
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: two letters in football ... one letter in baseball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.01 GPA … National Honor Society
ZACHARY GARZA
High school: Galena
College: Northern Illinois University
Athletic highlights: two letters in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.01 GPA … Evelyn McKernan Foundation Grant ... Christopher Saam Memorial Scholarship ... Spanish Club ... Academic Challenge Team ... Euleia Poetry Award winner
LEVI GROOM
High school: Potosi
College: UW-Platteville
Athletic highlights: four letters in football ... two letters in basketball ... two letters in baseball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.99 GPA … Co-Valedictorian ... Future Farmers of America ... National Honor Society ... Fellowship of Christian Athletes ... UW-Platteville Dean’s Scholarship
CONNER GROVER
High School: Dyersville Beckman
College: Wartburg College
Athletic highlights: four letters in wrestling ... three letters in football ... three letters in soccer
Academic/community service highlights: 4.34 GPA ... National Honor Society ... student government ... Math Club ... Science Club ... Archbishop Beckman Award ... Wartburg College Regents Scholarship
TERRELL HALVERSON
High school: Platteville
College: UW-La Crosse
Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... three letters in football
Academic/community service highlights: 3.993 GPA
CARTER HANCOCK
High school: Dubuque Wahlert
College: University of Dubuque
Athletic highlights: four letters in cross country ... four letters in bowling ... two letters in track
Academic/community service highlights: 3.78 GPA … Distinguished Scholars Award ... Heritage Society Scholarship
BO HANSON
High school: Mineral Point
Athletic highlights: four letters in football ... four letters in wrestling ... four letters in baseball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.85 GPA … Skills USA ... Future Farmers of America ... Forensics
ETHAN HEFEL
High school: Galena
College: Clarke University
Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball ... four letters in baseball ... three letters in football
Academic/community service highlights: 3.75 GPA … Galena Education Foundation Scholarship ... GHS Booster Club Scholarship ... Grant/Fever River Conference Scholarship ... Jennifer Purdy Rotary Scholarship
BRANDON HILL
High School: East Dubuque
College: Illinois State University
Athletic highlights: three letters in golf
Academic/Community service highlights: 3.961 GPA ... three year letterwinner in Scholastic Bowl ... Iowa State Presidential Scholarship ... Dubuque Postal Employees Scholarship ... Leo Club
BRADY HORSFALL
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Northeast Iowa Community College
Athletic highlights: two letters in cross country ... two letters in basketball ... two letters in track
Academic/community service highlights: 3.98 GPA … Silver Chord ... NICC Endowment Fund Scholarship ... Fidelity Bank and Trust Scholarship ... Humane Society volunteer ... Hills & Dales volunteer ... Founder of the Western Dubuque High School Podcast
CY HUBER
High school: Maquoketa Valley
College: Buena Vista
Athletic highlights: four letters in cross country ... four letters in track
Academic/community service highlights: 4.01 GPA … Microsoft Specialist Certifications ... Arvin Cooper Memorial Scholarship ... Delhi Consolidated School Scholarship ... MV DFS General Fund Scholarship ... Alex Salow Memorial Scholarship
BLAZE JANECKE
High school: Warren
College: Illinois State
Athletic highlights: four letters in hockey ... four letters in baseball ... three letters in football
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA … National Honor Society ... Top Spanish Student 2020, 2021 ... Warren Township Public Library volunteer ... Band ... Highland Community College Servant Leadership program ... Joe Vondra Memorial Scholarship
GARRETT KADOLPH
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Augustana College
Athletic highlights: four letters in baseball ... three letters in bowling
Academic/community service highlights: 3.83 GPA … National Honor Society ... Derek Drexler Memorial Scholarship ... Noon Optimist Club Certificate of Excellence ... Interact Club
NATE KAESBAUER
High school: Hempstead
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: one letter in golf ... one letter in basketball ... one letter in football... one letter in track
Academic/community service highlights: 4.23 GPA … University of Iowa Scholars Award ... Intramural Sports ... German Club ... National Honor Society ... AP Scholar with Distinction
WILLIAM KAMENTZ
High school: Dubuque Wahlert
College: Iowa State University
Athletic highlights: four letters in bowling ... one letter in golf
Academic/community service highlights: 3.83 GPA … Forever Scholar Award ... Dubuque USBC Nick Pauly Scholarship ... Dubuque US Bowling Congress Scholarship
ETHAN KELLEY
High school: Hempstead
College: Purdue University
Athletic highlights: two letters in soccer
Academic/community service highlights: 4.23 GPA … National Honor Society ... National Merit Commended Student ... 2021 Hempstead Junior Science Student of the Year ... Band ... Science Bowl Team Captain ... Math Team
JACKSON KLANG
High school: Benton
College: UW-Whitewater
Athletic highlights: four letters in cross country ... four letters in track .. two letters in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.94 GPA … National Honor Society ... Forensics ... St. Rose and St. Patrick’s Church volunteer ... Red Cross Scholarship ... Whitewater Academic Scholarship
BEAU KOPP
High School: Cuba City
College: UW-Platteville
Athletic highlights: four letters in football ... four letters in basketball ... three letters in track
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.95 GPA ... Ozzie & Vi Barth Memorial Scholarship ... UW-Platteville Academic Merit Scholarship ... WFCA Hall of Fame Scholarship ... WFF Scholars Athlete Scholarship
MATTHEW KRUSE
High school: Dubuque Senior
College: Loras College
Athletic highlights: four letters in track
Academic/community service highlights: 3.95 GPA … Eagle Scout ... National Honor Society ... Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish ... Concert Band ... Jazz Band ... Eucharistic Minister at Church of the Resurrection
DIEGO MEJIA MORENO
High school: Dubuque Wahlert
College: Vanderbilt University
Athletic highlights: four letters in wrestling ... one letter in football ... one letter in track
Academic/community service highlights: 3.99 GPA … Iowa Governor’s Scholar ... National College Match Quest Bridge ... College Prep Scholar Quest Bridge ... St. Patrick’s Catholic Church
ISAAC MARTIN
High school: Cascade
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: two letters in basketball ... two letters in golf
Academic/community service highlights: 3.84 GPA … Iowa Boys State Scholar ... Senior Business Award ... Senior Leadership Award ... Senior Social Studies Award ... Student Council ... American Legion Governor’s Citation Award
NOLAN MARTINEAU
High school: Dubuque Wahlert
College: Iowa State University
Athletic highlights: four letters in tennis ... one letter in golf
Academic/community service highlights: 3.79 GPA … National Honor Society ... Loyal Scholar ... First Robotics Scholarship ... Jimmy Duehr Good Character Award
CONNOR MCKILLIP
High school: Potosi
College: UW-Stout
Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... three letters in football ... two letters in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.966 GPA … Blue Devil One Scholarship ... American Legion Post 473 Scholarship ... Potosi Athletic Booster Scholarship ... Fine Arts Scholarship ... Masonic Lodge Scholarship
EVAN MEWHIRTER
High school: Platteville
College: University of Wisconsin
Athletic highlights: four letters in soccer
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA … Math team
CARSON MILLER
High school: Galena
College: Universal Technical Institute
Athletic highlights: two letters in football
Academic/community service highlights: 3.88 GPA … Kiwanis Club of Galena Thomas Sprague Memorial Scholarship ... Thomas Wienen Memorial Scholarship ... Quad City Regional Auto Show Scholarship ... National Honor Society ... FFA
COLE MILLER
High school: Cascade
College: Loras College
Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... three letters in cross country ... two letters in basketball ... two letters in baseball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.90 GPA … St. Bernard Scholarship ... Future Business Leaders of America... Seniors of Prestige and Service (SoPaS)
CONNOR MILLER
High School: East Dubuque
College: UW-Platteville
Athletic highlights: three letters in football ... three letters in track ... two letters in basketball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.91 GPA ... Leo Club ... Illinois State Scholar ... UW-Platteville Academic Merit Scholarship ... Jackson O’Connell Memorial Scholarship ... Booster Club Scholarship ... Lions Club Scholarship
LUC MONTOCCHIO
High school: Hempstead
Athletic highlights: two letters in football
Academic/community service highlights: 3.90 GPA … National Honor Society
JACKSON MUELLER
High school: Bellevue
College: Undecided
Athletic highlights: four letters in baseball ... three letters in football ... three letters in basketball ... two letters in golf
Academic/community service highlights: 3.8 GPA … National Honor Society ... Future Business Leaders of America
DAVID NIES
High School: River Ridge
College: Winona State
Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball ... three letters in football ... three letters in baseball ... one letter in track
Academic/Community Service highlights: Samsung Solve for Tomorrow National finalist ... Winona State Presidential Academic Scholarship ... National Honor Society ... Leo Club ... Honors Band/Choir ... Future Farmers of America
JOHNATHAN O’BRIEN
High school: Hempstead
College: Iowa State University
Athletic highlights: three letters in cross country ... three letters in track
Academic/community service highlights: 3.88 GPA … National Honor Society ... John Penning Memorial Award ... Eagle Scout ... Eagles Club Scholarship ... Concert Band (first chair trumpet and trumpet section leader) ... Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Youth Group
COLE OFTEDAHL
High school: Dubuque Senior
Athletic highlights: one letter in cross country ... one letter in track
Academic/community service highlights: 4.28 GPA … AP Scholar with Distinction ... National Merit Scholar ... German Excellence Award ... Math Excellence Award
OWEN OLDENBURG
High school: Prairie du Chien
College: UW-Platteville
Athletic highlights: two letters in baseball ... two letters in basketball ... one letter in football
Academic/community service highlights: 3.93 GPA … Futures Platteville Engineering Scholarship ... UW-Platteville Academic Scholarship ... SWC Math Competition ... Student Council ... National Honor Society ... Psych Club
ANDREW OLTMANNS
High school: Western Dubuque
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: two letters in basketball ... two letters in football
Academic/community service highlights: 3.89 GPA
PRIT PATEL
High school: Dubuque Senior
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: three letters in track ... one letter in football
Academic/community service highlights: 4.13 GPA … National Honor Society ... Iowa Scholars Award ... Convivium Urban Farmstead Volunteer
NOAH PETTINGER
High school: Hempstead
College: University of Northern Iowa
Athletic highlights: two letters in football ... two letters in basketball ... two letters in track
Academic/community service highlights: 3.76 GPA … National Honor Society ... UNI Panther Scholarship
JADYN PEYTON
High school: West Delaware
College: Coe College
Athletic highlights: four letters in wrestling ... three letters in football
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA … Iowa Bankers Association Achievement Award
DREW ROBSON
High School: Cuba City
College: University of Wisconsin
Athletic highlights: three letters in cross country ... three letters in track ... two letters in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... Ozzie & Vi Barth Memorial Scholarship ... Cuba City Lions Club Scholarship ... St. Rose Graduate Scholarship ... Leone Rogers Sommerfeldt Memorial Scholarship
AARON SAVARY
High school: Dubuque Wahlert
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: four letters in baseball ... two letters in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.75 GPA … United States Marine Corps Award
NICK SCHMIDT
High School: Dyersville Beckman
College: Coe College
Athletic highlights: four letters in wrestling ... three letters in baseball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.32 GPA ... President’s Award for Academic Excellence ... National Honor Society ... Disc golf club ... Beckman Academic Letter ... Distinguished Honor Graduate
TANNER SIMON
High school: Cascade
College: St. Ambrose University
Athletic highlights: four letters in baseball ... four letters in football ... two letters in track ... one letter in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.98 GPA … Future Business Leaders of America ... Seniors of Prestige and Service (SoPaS)
NICK SPLINTER
High school: Dubuque Wahlert
College: University of Northern Iowa
Athletic highlights: three letters in golf ... three letters in bowling
Academic/community service highlights: 3.9 GPA … National Honor Society ... Panther Impact Scholarship ... Business Scholars Award ... Iowa Scholars Award ... Student Ambassadors ... campus ministry
BRADY STEGER
High school: Western Dubuque
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: three letters in wrestling ... two letters in football ... one letter in track
Academic/community service highlights: 3.76 GPA … Rob Luensmann Award... Lynn Westhoff Memorial Scholarship ... Quiz Bowl ... Concert Band ... Jazz Band ... Show Choir Band
KELLEN STROHMEYER
High school: Hempstead
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: four letters in baseball ... three letters in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.95 GPA … National Honor Society ... Seal of Bi-Literacy in Spanish ... University of Iowa Athletic Scholarship ... Iowa Scholars Award
COLE SWARTZ
High school: Hempstead
College: Clarke University
Athletic highlights: five letters in baseball ... two letters in football ... two letters in track
Academic/community service highlights: 4.08 GPA … Future Business Leaders of America ... National Honor Society ... Class Vice President
DAVIS TRUMM
High school: Cascade
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: two letters in cross country ... two letters in track
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA … Iowa Flagship Award ... Iowa Governor’s Scholar ... Senior Scholar Award ... Iowa Trig-Star Award ... Math Department Award ... Seniors of Prestige and Service (SoPaS)
TASHAWN VANCE
High school: Hempstead
College: Iowa State University
Athletic highlights: two letters in football ... two letters in track
Academic/community service highlights: 3.79 GPA … National Honor Society ... ISU MVP Scholarship ... ISU Fred Schleiter Scholarship ... Interact Club ... Hempstead Youth Football Camp Volunteer
BENJAMIN VANDIGO
High school: Scales Mound
College: UW-La Crosse
Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball ... four letters in track
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA … Illinois State Scholar ... Excellence in Science Award ... Academic Challenge Team ... National Honor Society ... Future Farmers of America ... Izaak Walton League Scholarship ... Jennifer Purdy Scholarship
JOSEPH VOGELSBERG
High school: Potosi
College: UW-Platteville
Athletic highlights: three letters in football ... two letters in basketball ... two letters in baseball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.99 GPA … Future Farmers of America ... Fellowship of Christian Athletes ... National Honor Society ... UW-Platteville Dean’s Scholarship ... Brad Oyen Scholarship ... Kyle Vosberg Bear Hug Scholarship
LOGAN UPPENA
High school: Potosi
College: UW-Platteville
Athletic highlights: three letters in football ... three letters in basketball ... two letters in baseball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.98 GPA … Future Farmers of America ... Fellowship of Christian Athletes ... National Honor Society ... Band ... Choir ... Environmental Club
