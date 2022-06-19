NATHAN ALTHAUS

High school: Western Dubuque

College: University of Iowa

Athletic highlights: one letter in basketball ... one letter in golf

Academic/community service highlights: 3.90 GPA … University of Iowa Merit Scholarship ... Founding member of the Frisbee Golf Club ... Member of St. John The Baptist Church of Peosta

BRAYDEN BOHNSACK

High school: Warren

College: UW-Platteville

Athletic highlights: four letters in football ... four letters in basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.75 GPA … Student Council President ... American Legion Scholarship ... Acciona Windfarm Scholarship ... 9/11 Scholarship ... Colony Brands Scholarship

SAM BONNETT

High school: East Dubuque

College: Missouri University of Science and Technology

Athletic highlights: two letters in football ... two letters in track

Academic/community service highlights: 3.94 GPA ... Scholastic Bowl ... Four-year academic letterwinner ... Leo Club

JOSEPH CHAPMAN

High school: Dubuque Wahlert

College: Purdue University

Athletic highlights: two letters in cross country ... two letters in track

Academic/community service highlights: 3.86 GPA … National Honor Society ... US Air Force ROTC ... Billy Mitchell Award of the Iowa Wing of the Civil Air Patrol ... American Legion Award

JOSH CONLON

High school: Dubuque Wahlert

College: University of Northern Iowa

Athletic highlights: two letters in tennis

Academic/community service highlights: 3.96 GPA … National Honor Society ... UNI Business Scholarship Award ... Panther Impact Award ... Sisters of St. Francis Writing Club

DEVIN DIGMAN

High school: Platteville

College: University of Wisconsin

Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... three letters in football ... three letters in basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA … Local WIAA Scholar Athlete ... School Tech Team ... Math Team

DAWSON FEYEN

High School: East Dubuque

College: UW-Platteville

Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... three letters in football ... three letters in basketball ... one letter in cross country

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.85 GPA ... UW-Platteville Academic Merit Scholarship ... UW-Platteville Tuition Advantage Scholarship ... Galena Rotary Scholarship ... Jackson O’Connell Scholarship ... Booster Club Scholarship ... Lions Club Scholarship

MATTHEW FOOTE

High School: East Dubuque

College: Loras College

Athletic highlights: three letters in cross country ... three letters in track

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.940 GPA ... Vesely Scholarship ... Illinois State Scholar ... Illinois Principal Association Award

BLAKE GALLE

High school: Hempstead

College: University of Iowa

Athletic highlights: two letters in football ... one letter in baseball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.01 GPA … National Honor Society

ZACHARY GARZA

High school: Galena

College: Northern Illinois University

Athletic highlights: two letters in basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.01 GPA … Evelyn McKernan Foundation Grant ... Christopher Saam Memorial Scholarship ... Spanish Club ... Academic Challenge Team ... Euleia Poetry Award winner

LEVI GROOM

High school: Potosi

College: UW-Platteville

Athletic highlights: four letters in football ... two letters in basketball ... two letters in baseball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.99 GPA … Co-Valedictorian ... Future Farmers of America ... National Honor Society ... Fellowship of Christian Athletes ... UW-Platteville Dean’s Scholarship

CONNER GROVER

High School: Dyersville Beckman

College: Wartburg College

Athletic highlights: four letters in wrestling ... three letters in football ... three letters in soccer

Academic/community service highlights: 4.34 GPA ... National Honor Society ... student government ... Math Club ... Science Club ... Archbishop Beckman Award ... Wartburg College Regents Scholarship

TERRELL HALVERSON

High school: Platteville

College: UW-La Crosse

Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... three letters in football

Academic/community service highlights: 3.993 GPA

CARTER HANCOCK

High school: Dubuque Wahlert

College: University of Dubuque

Athletic highlights: four letters in cross country ... four letters in bowling ... two letters in track

Academic/community service highlights: 3.78 GPA … Distinguished Scholars Award ... Heritage Society Scholarship

BO HANSON

High school: Mineral Point

Athletic highlights: four letters in football ... four letters in wrestling ... four letters in baseball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.85 GPA … Skills USA ... Future Farmers of America ... Forensics

ETHAN HEFEL

High school: Galena

College: Clarke University

Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball ... four letters in baseball ... three letters in football

Academic/community service highlights: 3.75 GPA … Galena Education Foundation Scholarship ... GHS Booster Club Scholarship ... Grant/Fever River Conference Scholarship ... Jennifer Purdy Rotary Scholarship

BRANDON HILL

High School: East Dubuque

College: Illinois State University

Athletic highlights: three letters in golf

Academic/Community service highlights: 3.961 GPA ... three year letterwinner in Scholastic Bowl ... Iowa State Presidential Scholarship ... Dubuque Postal Employees Scholarship ... Leo Club

BRADY HORSFALL

High school: Western Dubuque

College: Northeast Iowa Community College

Athletic highlights: two letters in cross country ... two letters in basketball ... two letters in track

Academic/community service highlights: 3.98 GPA … Silver Chord ... NICC Endowment Fund Scholarship ... Fidelity Bank and Trust Scholarship ... Humane Society volunteer ... Hills & Dales volunteer ... Founder of the Western Dubuque High School Podcast

CY HUBER

High school: Maquoketa Valley

College: Buena Vista

Athletic highlights: four letters in cross country ... four letters in track

Academic/community service highlights: 4.01 GPA … Microsoft Specialist Certifications ... Arvin Cooper Memorial Scholarship ... Delhi Consolidated School Scholarship ... MV DFS General Fund Scholarship ... Alex Salow Memorial Scholarship

BLAZE JANECKE

High school: Warren

College: Illinois State

Athletic highlights: four letters in hockey ... four letters in baseball ... three letters in football

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA … National Honor Society ... Top Spanish Student 2020, 2021 ... Warren Township Public Library volunteer ... Band ... Highland Community College Servant Leadership program ... Joe Vondra Memorial Scholarship

GARRETT KADOLPH

High school: Western Dubuque

College: Augustana College

Athletic highlights: four letters in baseball ... three letters in bowling

Academic/community service highlights: 3.83 GPA … National Honor Society ... Derek Drexler Memorial Scholarship ... Noon Optimist Club Certificate of Excellence ... Interact Club

NATE KAESBAUER

High school: Hempstead

College: University of Iowa

Athletic highlights: one letter in golf ... one letter in basketball ... one letter in football... one letter in track

Academic/community service highlights: 4.23 GPA … University of Iowa Scholars Award ... Intramural Sports ... German Club ... National Honor Society ... AP Scholar with Distinction

WILLIAM KAMENTZ

High school: Dubuque Wahlert

College: Iowa State University

Athletic highlights: four letters in bowling ... one letter in golf

Academic/community service highlights: 3.83 GPA … Forever Scholar Award ... Dubuque USBC Nick Pauly Scholarship ... Dubuque US Bowling Congress Scholarship

ETHAN KELLEY

High school: Hempstead

College: Purdue University

Athletic highlights: two letters in soccer

Academic/community service highlights: 4.23 GPA … National Honor Society ... National Merit Commended Student ... 2021 Hempstead Junior Science Student of the Year ... Band ... Science Bowl Team Captain ... Math Team

JACKSON KLANG

High school: Benton

College: UW-Whitewater

Athletic highlights: four letters in cross country ... four letters in track .. two letters in basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.94 GPA … National Honor Society ... Forensics ... St. Rose and St. Patrick’s Church volunteer ... Red Cross Scholarship ... Whitewater Academic Scholarship

BEAU KOPP

High School: Cuba City

College: UW-Platteville

Athletic highlights: four letters in football ... four letters in basketball ... three letters in track

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.95 GPA ... Ozzie & Vi Barth Memorial Scholarship ... UW-Platteville Academic Merit Scholarship ... WFCA Hall of Fame Scholarship ... WFF Scholars Athlete Scholarship

MATTHEW KRUSE

High school: Dubuque Senior

College: Loras College

Athletic highlights: four letters in track

Academic/community service highlights: 3.95 GPA … Eagle Scout ... National Honor Society ... Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish ... Concert Band ... Jazz Band ... Eucharistic Minister at Church of the Resurrection

DIEGO MEJIA MORENO

High school: Dubuque Wahlert

College: Vanderbilt University

Athletic highlights: four letters in wrestling ... one letter in football ... one letter in track

Academic/community service highlights: 3.99 GPA … Iowa Governor’s Scholar ... National College Match Quest Bridge ... College Prep Scholar Quest Bridge ... St. Patrick’s Catholic Church

ISAAC MARTIN

High school: Cascade

College: University of Iowa

Athletic highlights: two letters in basketball ... two letters in golf

Academic/community service highlights: 3.84 GPA … Iowa Boys State Scholar ... Senior Business Award ... Senior Leadership Award ... Senior Social Studies Award ... Student Council ... American Legion Governor’s Citation Award

NOLAN MARTINEAU

High school: Dubuque Wahlert

College: Iowa State University

Athletic highlights: four letters in tennis ... one letter in golf

Academic/community service highlights: 3.79 GPA … National Honor Society ... Loyal Scholar ... First Robotics Scholarship ... Jimmy Duehr Good Character Award

CONNOR MCKILLIP

High school: Potosi

College: UW-Stout

Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... three letters in football ... two letters in basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.966 GPA … Blue Devil One Scholarship ... American Legion Post 473 Scholarship ... Potosi Athletic Booster Scholarship ... Fine Arts Scholarship ... Masonic Lodge Scholarship

EVAN MEWHIRTER

High school: Platteville

College: University of Wisconsin

Athletic highlights: four letters in soccer

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA … Math team

CARSON MILLER

High school: Galena

College: Universal Technical Institute

Athletic highlights: two letters in football

Academic/community service highlights: 3.88 GPA … Kiwanis Club of Galena Thomas Sprague Memorial Scholarship ... Thomas Wienen Memorial Scholarship ... Quad City Regional Auto Show Scholarship ... National Honor Society ... FFA

COLE MILLER

High school: Cascade

College: Loras College

Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... three letters in cross country ... two letters in basketball ... two letters in baseball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.90 GPA … St. Bernard Scholarship ... Future Business Leaders of America... Seniors of Prestige and Service (SoPaS)

CONNOR MILLER

High School: East Dubuque

College: UW-Platteville

Athletic highlights: three letters in football ... three letters in track ... two letters in basketball

Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.91 GPA ... Leo Club ... Illinois State Scholar ... UW-Platteville Academic Merit Scholarship ... Jackson O’Connell Memorial Scholarship ... Booster Club Scholarship ... Lions Club Scholarship

LUC MONTOCCHIO

High school: Hempstead

Athletic highlights: two letters in football

Academic/community service highlights: 3.90 GPA … National Honor Society

JACKSON MUELLER

High school: Bellevue

College: Undecided

Athletic highlights: four letters in baseball ... three letters in football ... three letters in basketball ... two letters in golf

Academic/community service highlights: 3.8 GPA … National Honor Society ... Future Business Leaders of America

DAVID NIES

High School: River Ridge

College: Winona State

Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball ... three letters in football ... three letters in baseball ... one letter in track

Academic/Community Service highlights: Samsung Solve for Tomorrow National finalist ... Winona State Presidential Academic Scholarship ... National Honor Society ... Leo Club ... Honors Band/Choir ... Future Farmers of America

JOHNATHAN O’BRIEN

High school: Hempstead

College: Iowa State University

Athletic highlights: three letters in cross country ... three letters in track

Academic/community service highlights: 3.88 GPA … National Honor Society ... John Penning Memorial Award ... Eagle Scout ... Eagles Club Scholarship ... Concert Band (first chair trumpet and trumpet section leader) ... Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Youth Group

COLE OFTEDAHL

High school: Dubuque Senior

Athletic highlights: one letter in cross country ... one letter in track

Academic/community service highlights: 4.28 GPA … AP Scholar with Distinction ... National Merit Scholar ... German Excellence Award ... Math Excellence Award

OWEN OLDENBURG

High school: Prairie du Chien

College: UW-Platteville

Athletic highlights: two letters in baseball ... two letters in basketball ... one letter in football

Academic/community service highlights: 3.93 GPA … Futures Platteville Engineering Scholarship ... UW-Platteville Academic Scholarship ... SWC Math Competition ... Student Council ... National Honor Society ... Psych Club

ANDREW OLTMANNS

High school: Western Dubuque

College: University of Iowa

Athletic highlights: two letters in basketball ... two letters in football

Academic/community service highlights: 3.89 GPA

PRIT PATEL

High school: Dubuque Senior

College: University of Iowa

Athletic highlights: three letters in track ... one letter in football

Academic/community service highlights: 4.13 GPA … National Honor Society ... Iowa Scholars Award ... Convivium Urban Farmstead Volunteer

NOAH PETTINGER

High school: Hempstead

College: University of Northern Iowa

Athletic highlights: two letters in football ... two letters in basketball ... two letters in track

Academic/community service highlights: 3.76 GPA … National Honor Society ... UNI Panther Scholarship

JADYN PEYTON

High school: West Delaware

College: Coe College

Athletic highlights: four letters in wrestling ... three letters in football

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA … Iowa Bankers Association Achievement Award

DREW ROBSON

High School: Cuba City

College: University of Wisconsin

Athletic highlights: three letters in cross country ... three letters in track ... two letters in basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... Ozzie & Vi Barth Memorial Scholarship ... Cuba City Lions Club Scholarship ... St. Rose Graduate Scholarship ... Leone Rogers Sommerfeldt Memorial Scholarship

AARON SAVARY

High school: Dubuque Wahlert

College: University of Iowa

Athletic highlights: four letters in baseball ... two letters in basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.75 GPA … United States Marine Corps Award

NICK SCHMIDT

High School: Dyersville Beckman

College: Coe College

Athletic highlights: four letters in wrestling ... three letters in baseball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.32 GPA ... President’s Award for Academic Excellence ... National Honor Society ... Disc golf club ... Beckman Academic Letter ... Distinguished Honor Graduate

TANNER SIMON

High school: Cascade

College: St. Ambrose University

Athletic highlights: four letters in baseball ... four letters in football ... two letters in track ... one letter in basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.98 GPA … Future Business Leaders of America ... Seniors of Prestige and Service (SoPaS)

NICK SPLINTER

High school: Dubuque Wahlert

College: University of Northern Iowa

Athletic highlights: three letters in golf ... three letters in bowling

Academic/community service highlights: 3.9 GPA … National Honor Society ... Panther Impact Scholarship ... Business Scholars Award ... Iowa Scholars Award ... Student Ambassadors ... campus ministry

BRADY STEGER

High school: Western Dubuque

College: University of Iowa

Athletic highlights: three letters in wrestling ... two letters in football ... one letter in track

Academic/community service highlights: 3.76 GPA … Rob Luensmann Award... Lynn Westhoff Memorial Scholarship ... Quiz Bowl ... Concert Band ... Jazz Band ... Show Choir Band

KELLEN STROHMEYER

High school: Hempstead

College: University of Iowa

Athletic highlights: four letters in baseball ... three letters in basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.95 GPA … National Honor Society ... Seal of Bi-Literacy in Spanish ... University of Iowa Athletic Scholarship ... Iowa Scholars Award

COLE SWARTZ

High school: Hempstead

College: Clarke University

Athletic highlights: five letters in baseball ... two letters in football ... two letters in track

Academic/community service highlights: 4.08 GPA … Future Business Leaders of America ... National Honor Society ... Class Vice President

DAVIS TRUMM

High school: Cascade

College: University of Iowa

Athletic highlights: two letters in cross country ... two letters in track

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA … Iowa Flagship Award ... Iowa Governor’s Scholar ... Senior Scholar Award ... Iowa Trig-Star Award ... Math Department Award ... Seniors of Prestige and Service (SoPaS)

TASHAWN VANCE

High school: Hempstead

College: Iowa State University

Athletic highlights: two letters in football ... two letters in track

Academic/community service highlights: 3.79 GPA … National Honor Society ... ISU MVP Scholarship ... ISU Fred Schleiter Scholarship ... Interact Club ... Hempstead Youth Football Camp Volunteer

BENJAMIN VANDIGO

High school: Scales Mound

College: UW-La Crosse

Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball ... four letters in track

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA … Illinois State Scholar ... Excellence in Science Award ... Academic Challenge Team ... National Honor Society ... Future Farmers of America ... Izaak Walton League Scholarship ... Jennifer Purdy Scholarship

JOSEPH VOGELSBERG

High school: Potosi

College: UW-Platteville

Athletic highlights: three letters in football ... two letters in basketball ... two letters in baseball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.99 GPA … Future Farmers of America ... Fellowship of Christian Athletes ... National Honor Society ... UW-Platteville Dean’s Scholarship ... Brad Oyen Scholarship ... Kyle Vosberg Bear Hug Scholarship

LOGAN UPPENA

High school: Potosi

College: UW-Platteville

Athletic highlights: three letters in football ... three letters in basketball ... two letters in baseball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.98 GPA … Future Farmers of America ... Fellowship of Christian Athletes ... National Honor Society ... Band ... Choir ... Environmental Club

