Max Lyon has been to the national tournament.
He’s wrestled on the big stage before. He’s also had that opportunity ripped away from him.
That’s what makes this next opportunity so special.
Purdue’s 184-pounder, a two-time state champion from Western Dubuque, will make his second appearance at the NCAA Division I wrestling championships this weekend in St. Louis. He’s a three-time qualifier, but wasn’t able to compete last year after the tournament was canceled at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
“(I’m) just grateful,” Lyon said on a Zoom call Monday. “When I went the first time — gosh, that was two years ago — I was pretty nervous. But now it’s more of an excitement thing. I get to go wrestle. And that’s been kind of my mantra this whole year, and Coach (Tony Ersland) has been saying it a lot, is we get to wrestle.”
Lyon, a senior, enters the national tournament with a 7-6 record after missing the first week of the season with COVID-19. He placed seventh at the Big Ten Conference championships two weeks ago and is the No. 16 seed in the 184 bracket. He was ranked as high as No. 10 earlier in the season.
“We train really hard here. It’s not like missing two weeks was a huge detriment really,” Lyon said. “We work really hard on our shape and stuff like that, so I felt prepared for this season. It was a little weird that I was short, but I’m very happy with the way we’re going, individually and as a team. So, I’m excited for these championships.”
He tied for the team lead with six wins over ranked opponents, including three in the top 10. Twelve of his 13 opponents from the regular season are in his bracket at the tournament.
“I’m glad that I’ve had a tough schedule,” said Lyon, who went 6-6 in those matches. “I know a lot of these guys in the other conferences haven’t had it as hard and I’m counting on them not wanting it hard like I do when we get down to St. Louis.”
Lyon has been continually evolving, his coach said. And that makes him an even more dangerous wrestler this weekend.
“Max has always been one of those, he’s going to wrestle hard and he’s going to give you everything he’s got,” Ersland said. “He’s gritty and he’s stingy in his wrestling, and I think where he’s kind of taken a jump this year, especially if you look at the Big Ten Championships, he’s shown he can score from a number of positions.
“Some guys used to sit back on (Lyon’s) knee pull single to the opponent’s right leg and he’s shown he’s got a few different attacks from different places. Him being able to score from a few different places is going to bode well for him where, if guys just try to take away one particular shot or one attack, he’s going to be able to score from other places. And, of course as I said, he’s got a big gas tank, and he’s going to wrestle hard.”
Lyon, who is 69-51 in his collegiate career, opens the tournament with a first-round rubber match against Minnesota’s 17th-seeded Owen Webster on Thursday morning. Lyon split his two matches with Webster during the regular season, losing a 6-5 decision on Jan. 31 before winning, 3-1, in the seventh-place match at the Big Ten tournament.
The winner would likely face top-seeded Aaron Brooks of Penn State in the second round. Lyon did not wrestle Brooks in the regular season.
“We have every right to be confident,” Lyon said, speaking about himself and the team. “We’ve been training hard. Like Coach said, I’ve been working on varying my attacks. I have no reason to go into this tournament with anything but excitement and energy, and a positive attitude.”