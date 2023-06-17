In a spot where many others would feel the pressure, Gage Bishop brushed it aside and went to work.
In fact, he used it as fuel.
Clinging to a one-run lead and the tying run just 90 feet away, Bishop, Hempstead’s junior fireballer, reared back and recorded the first of his four strikeouts to halt the rally. He added three more over three stellar relief innings as the Mustangs bounced back from Thursday’s defeat and salvaged a series split with rival Dubuque Senior, 2-1, on Friday at Senior.
“I love it,” Bishop said. “I love being clutch, that’s just my favorite moment. Just being there for the team and getting them hyped up after being in a tough spot, it’s awesome.”
Bishop came on in the fifth after Senior’s Jon Wille laced an RBI double to cut the lead in half, 2-1. Wille advanced to third on a wild pitch before Bishop closed the door.
“I was pretty upset after our loss last night,” said Bishop, who threw three hitless innings to earn the save. “I told Coach, ‘Put me in, I’ll get us out of this.’ I was just confident in myself and trusted my stuff.”
Hempstead starter Grant Galle, who earned the win, pitched four solid innings of one-run ball before handing it over to Bishop in the fifth.
“You know when it’s Senior vs. Hempstead, it’s always gonna be close,” Galle said. “ My mentality changed a lot after the first couple innings. I just wanted to help my team from a defensive perspective and let them work. I’m one of those pitchers where if I allow them to do their work, it will be a good game.”
Hempstead (11-12) took an early lead off Rams’ starter Sam Weber in the first. Justin Potts led off the game with a single, and scored on Curt Saunders’ RBI double.
The Mustangs tacked on another in the second when Brody Ruffridge perfectly pinpointed a suicide squeeze to score Bishop, who walked to start the inning.
For a team that’s struggled offensively of late, scoring early was critical.
“It was just barely enough, but doing it early was big, rather than trying to come from behind,” Hempstead coach Jeff Rapp said. “Really the story of the game, though, was what Grant and Bish did on the mound. Grant gave us a great start and got deep into the game, and Bish was able to finish it off.”
Senior (6-18) wasn’t short on opportunities, stranding runners in scoring position in four of the seven innings and advancing the tying run all the way to third in the fifth and sixth.
“Some things just didn’t pan out for us today, and that’s baseball,” said Senior coach Tyler Saeugling whose team suffered its sixth one-run loss of the season. “We can only control what we can control, do the best that we can, and for the most part we did that today.”
Wille kept the Hempstead offense at bay, tossing five innings of scoreless relief and nearly tied the game with two outs in the seventh before his deep fly ball landed into the glove of Hempstead’s Andrew Tharp just steps in front of the left-field fence to end the game.
“Sometimes, we’re just that one swing away,” Saeugling said.