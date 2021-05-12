The University of Dubuque women’s golf team officially made its long-awaited debut at the NCAA Division III national golf championships on Tuesday.
Dubuque Wahlert grad Mary Edwards led the Spartans with an 85 in the first of four rounds at Forest Akers Golf Course in East Lansing, Mich., as UD sits in a tie for 18th place out of 25 teams.
The Spartans carded a 344 for the round and are tied with Emory University. Carnegie Mellon fronts the team standings with a 312.
Edwards’ 85 has her in a tie for 63rd place overall out of 131 total players. Daniela Miranda and Sarah Fergus are tied for 73rd place after both shooting 86s, and Madison Bowers is tied for 81st place with an 87. Sara Nerad added a 93 but didn’t count toward the Spartans’ team score.
Sarah Hsu from Oglethorpe University leads the individual standings with a 2-over par 74.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UW-Platteville 6, UW-Eau Claire 5 (11 innings) — At Eau Claire, Wis.: The Pioneers scored the game-winning runs in the top of the 11th to advance past UW-Eau Claire in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference softball quarterfinals. Shannon Gaul went 3-for-6, with two home runs to lead Platteville’s 15-hit attack.
UW-P advanced to Thursday’s semifinal round and a matchup at top-seeded UW-Oshkosh at 2 p.m.
prep softball
Potosi/Cassville 7, Highland 2 — At Potosi, Wis.: Kylie Reuter went 2-for-3 with a homer, and Jessica Noonan had three hits, including two triples as Potosi/Cassville used a four-run third inning to breeze past Highland. Malia Weber threw seven strong innings in the circle to earn the victory.
Platteville 8, Lancaster 4 — At Platteville, Wis.: The Hillmen scored in each of the first four innings to pull away from Lancaster. Kaih Williams went 2-for-4 with a homer, while Camryn Nies and Aliana Slack each had three hits.
Southwestern 9, Darlington 2 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: The Wildcats used a six-run fifth inning to pull away from the Redbirds. Bailee Schneider and Laynee Runde homered for Southwestern
Belmont 5, Benton/Shullsburg 2 — At Belmont, Wis.: The Braves scored three runs in the fourth to pull away from Benton/Shullsburg for the win.
Stockton/Warren 1, West Carroll 0 —At West Carroll, Ill.: Lauren Kehl tossed a complete-game shutout with eight strikeouts and Emilie Slichenmyer scored the game’s only run in the third as the co-op won a pitcher’s duel.
East Dubuque 6, Scales Mound/River Ridge 5 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Anna Berryman had two doubles and a single and scored two runs, helping East Dubuque beat Scales Mound/River Ridge. Kendra Sirianni and winning pitcher Kate Sullivan drove in two runs apiece for the Warriors.
PREP BASEBALL
Fennimore 8, Cuba City 7 — At Fennimore, Wis.: The Golden Eagles plated five runs in the fifth inning to rally past the Cubans. Cam Winkers went 3-for-3 with a double and Devin Kraul added two hits for Fennimore. Kobe Vosberg had a triple and a home run for the Cubans.
Southwestern 12, Argyle 2 — At Argyle, Wis.: The Wildcats plated 10 runs over the final three innings and benefited from seven Argyle errors to pull away late. Gavin Jochum had two hits for Southwestern.
Platteville 12, River Ridge 2 (5 innings)— At Patch Grove, Wis.: Adam Bird and Davyn Edge collected two hits apiece and drove in seven of the Hillmen’s 12 runs to cruise past the Timberwolves.
Galena 1, Pecatonica/Durand 0 — At Galena, Ill.: Ethan Hefel pitched seven innings of two-hit ball and the Pirates got the game’s only run in the seventh to get the win. John Wubben had two hits for Galena.
East Dubuque 8, River Ridge/Scales Mound 3 — At Hanover, Ill.: Thomas Mai and Colin Sutter each went 2-for-4 and Angel Reyes threw six strong innings to help the Warriors pull away from River Ridge/Scales Mound.
Warren/Stockton 15, West Carroll 0 (four innings) — At West Carroll, Ill.: The Warhawks compiled 10 hits as they breezed past West Carroll via the mercy rule. Ian Broshous, Alex Marsden and Drew Mensendike had two hits.
Barneveld 7, Belmont 5 —At Barneveld, Wis.: Ty Palzkill had a double, but the Braves could not rally after surrendering six runs the the first two innings on Monday.
Warren/Stockton 14, Shullsburg/Benton 4 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Mattthew Reidl, Drew Mensendike and Caleb Mammoser had two hits apiece to help the Warhawks cruise past Shullsburg/Benton on Monday.
BOYS GOLF
Bellevue 2nd — At Lowden, Iowa: The Comets (175) finished three strokes behind North Cedar (172) in the North Cedar Triangular at the 3/30 Golf & Country Club on Monday. Jensen Wedeking (41), Tyler Nemmers (43), Garrett Roth (43) and Ryder Kilburg (48) all posted scores for Bellevue.
BOYS SOCCER
Iowa City Liberty 6, Western Dubuque 0 — At Iowa City: Liberty shut out the Bobcats for a Mississippi Valley Conference victory.
Iowa City High 9, Dubuque Wahlert 2 — At Iowa City: The Class 3A No. 12-ranked Little Hawks routed the 2A No. 11 Golden Eagles.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 4, Dubuque Senior 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Class 2A top-ranked Saints knocked off the 3A No. 16 Rams.
GIRLS SOCCER
Dyersville Beckman 10, Maquoketa 0 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Blazers cruised to a convincing WaMaC Conference victory over the Cardinals.
Iowa City Liberty 2, Western Dubuque 1 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Lightning clipped the Bobcats in Mississippi Valley Conference action.