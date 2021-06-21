Balltown pounded out 23 hits on Sunday to win a pair of Prairie League baseball games on its home diamond.
Taiga Sato went 5-for-6 to lead Balltown to a 15-5 victory over Holy Cross and a 9-5 victory over East Dubuque.
Jack and Charlie Jaeger had three hits apiece, Jimmy McDermott collected two and Kyle Behnke homered in the first game. Logan Zarra went 3-for-3, and Brandon Hogan homered for Holy Cross.
Luke Pothoff went 3-for-4, Mason Clausen had a pair of hits and Sato, Behnke and Jack Jaeger homered against East Dubuque.
Bellevue 9, Peosta 4 — At Worthington, Iowa: Andrew Swartz had a pair of hits, and Kellen Mitchell drove in three runs to back Bellevue starter Chase Kueter in the first round of the Worthington Tournament on Saturday. Nate Ramler went 3-for-4, and Connor Grant homered for Peosta.
Sunday’s games at Worthington were washed out.
PREP SOFTBALL
Maquoketa 7, Bellevue Marquette 4 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Megan Kremer went 3-for-3, and Emma Callaghan and Holly Kremer had two hits each, but the Mohawks dropped the game in the Bellevue Tournament on Saturday. Holly Kremer also homered.
Marquette 14, Clayton Ridge 2 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Elise Kilburg, Grace Tath, Megan Kremer, Kaylee Koos and Kory Kintzle had two hits each, and Holly Kremer scattered four hits in the circle to lead the Mohawks in another Bellevue Tournament contest.
Marquette 12, Bellevue 0 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Beatrice Kemp had four hits, Callaghan had three, and Tath, Megan Kremer and Holly Kremer added two apiece. Tath tossed a one hitter in the Bellevue Tournament win.
Western Dubuque 2-10, Anamosa 0-7 — At Anamosa, Iowa: Sydney Kennedy tossed a one-hitter in the opener, and Maddie Harris and Kennedy homered in the second game Friday night.