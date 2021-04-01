Kansas State University’s Aliyah Carter completed the hat trick on Wednesday.
The 5-foot-9 outside hitter from Dubuque Wahlert landed her third consecutive Big 12 Conference rookie of the week award after a 22-kill performance in a 25-23, 25-23, 25-19 sweep of Wayne State at Manhattan, Kan., on Sunday. Carter won the award for the fifth time this season to go along with one Big 12 offensive player of the week honor. Her five rookie of the week awards tie Kylee Zumach for the most in a single season in program history, while her six total weekly honors are the most by any Wildcats player in the Big 12 era.
Carter’s outing marked her second straight match eclipsing the 20-kill mark and her sixth such match this season. Her 22 kills were one shy of equaling K-State’s three-set match record during the rally scoring era, which began in 2001. Playing six rotations in the victory over Wayne State, Carter also added six digs and a block. Her 4.16 kills-per-set and 4.53 points-per-set averages are currently the highest by a K-State freshman in program history.
K-State (13-7, 10-6 Big 12) concludes the regular season Wednesday at No. 9 Baylor at 2 p.m.
Loras’ Brunn honored — Loras College’s Clare Brunn, a junior from Rochester, Minn., was honored as the Midwest Women’s Lacrosse Conference’s offensive player of the week for the second time this season on Monday after helping the Duhawks to a pair of wins. Brunn scored nine goals with two assists in Loras’ 16-12 win against the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse last Wednesday, ranking her second in the single-game record book for goals and points. She added five more goals in Loras’ conference-opener against Wartburg on Saturday, helping Loras to a 14-8 win.
Eddy contributes 29 digs in match — Rachel Eddy, a freshman who prepped at Dubuque Wahlert, contributed 29 digs on Tuesday night when Des Moines Area Community College dropped a 25-16, 25-16, 22-25, 25-23 decision to Kirkwood in the National Junior College Athletic Association Region Xi-B championship match at Cedar Rapids. The Bears, who were ranked No. 3 in the NJCAA Division II poll, finished the season 17-6.
Freeman named WIAC coach of the year — The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference selected the University of Wisconsin-River Falls’ Steve Freeman as its hockey coach of the year. Freeman, who coached the Dubuque Fighting Saints in 1987-89, collected the WIAC honor for the second straight season and 11th time in his career after leading the Falcons to a 6-3-1 record. Freeman completed his 25th season at the helm of the River Falls program and is the winningest coach in conference history with a 410-233-61 record.