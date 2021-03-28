Robert Cronin certainly enjoyed playing against the Waterloo Black Hawks during his final season in the United States Hockey League.
The University of New Hampshire recruit continued a season-long assault on the Black Hawks when he tallied two goals and three assists in the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ 7-2 victory Saturday night at Young Arena. Cronin finished the season series against Waterloo with eight goals and 21 points in leading the Saints to wins in five of the six meetings.
“It’s obviously a big rivalry and a game I always get up for,” said Cronin, who leads the team with 21 goals and 40 points in 37 games. “They hate us, and we hate them, but I love playing at Young Arena. I knew this was my last time playing Waterloo and my last time playing in Young Arena, so I wanted to go all-out tonight. I’m just happy we got the win.
“I saw my numbers against them on Twitter, and I can’t even believe it myself. But, to be honest, every time we played them, my linemates played really well. It wasn’t me alone. Other guys put the puck in the back of the net and they were able to find me when I was open. I got a little puck luck, too.”
Dubuque has also won nine of the last 10 against Waterloo. The Saints claimed the Cowbell Cup, symbolic of supremacy among the Eastern Iowa USHL teams, by taking the head-to-head series. Cedar Rapids opted out of this season due to arena damage from the August derecho.
Andrei Buyalsky took advantage of the Olympic-sized ice surface to give the Saints the lead just 5:01 into the opening period while on the game’s first power play. Braden Doyle made an outlet to Cronin at center ice, and Cronin’s touch pass hit Buyalsky in stride on the left wing. He skated behind the Waterloo defense and backhanded the puck behind goalie Charlie Gloeckner for his 14th of the season.
The Black Hawks answered 38 seconds later, when Charlie Strobel took advantage of a turnover in the neutral zone for a breakaway goal on Lukas Parik.
It took 9:48 for the Saints to regain the lead on Cronin’s 20th goal of the season. Cronin and Stephen Halliday engaged in a 2-on-3 battle along the left wall, Cronin emerged with the puck, skated in on Gloeckner and rifled a shot between the goalie’s pads.
The game took a huge turn in the final minute of the period, with the Saints scoring a pair of goals to make it 4-1 after taking only seven shots in the frame. They scored six goals in the first period Friday night during a 10-2 victory over Team USA’s U17 squad.
First, Kenny Connors forced a turnover below the Waterloo goal line and fed Daniyal Dzhaniyev for a one-timer in the left faceoff circle. Dzhaniyev’s 14th of the season came with just 35.1 seconds remaining in the period.
Primo Self added his fourth of the season with 19.9 seconds remaining. Riley Stuart moved the puck to Henry Thrun, who dumped the puck into the Waterloo zone. It took a fortunate bounce off the kick plate to Self, who squeaked a shot off Gloeckner’s elbow and into the net. That chased Gloecker in favor of backup Emmett Croteau.
Waterloo cut the deficit in half 6:43 into the second period, when Michael LaStarza converted a give-and-go with Mason Reiners for a shorthanded goal.
But Dubuque capitalized on its next power play, at 18:24. After excellent puck movement by Doyle, Halliday, Matt Savoie and Buyalsky, Cronin found himself alone in front for a quick tap into a wide-open net for his team-leading 21st of the season.
Tristan Lemyre sealed the victory with his 10th goal of the season 12 seconds after Waterloo’s third power play expired. Cronin moved the puck to Thrun, who made a long headman pass to Lemyre for a breakaway goal at 12:41 of the third period.
Then, 3:10 later, Savoie made it 7-2 with his 16th of the season. Cronin sprung Halliday and Savoie for a 2-on-1, and Savoie beat Croteau to extend his goal scoring streak to five games.
“This was a really well-organized game,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “Yeah, we got a few bounces to go our way and special teams played a big factor. But we were also very structured defensively and, at the same time, very creative offensively.
“We made plays tonight, and you have to be able to do both. We were defending as a team and scoring as a team.”
Dubuque extended its streak to five games without a regulation loss to improve to 18-19-4 for 40 points, eight behind Team USA (21-17-6) for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference heading into the last month of the season.