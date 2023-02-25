The Loras women’s basketball team is going dancing.

Cierra Bachman scored a game-high 23 points, leading the second-seeded Duhawks to a 72-61 victory over top-seeded Wartburg in the American Rivers Conference tournament championship game Saturday in Waverly, Iowa, earning an automatic bid into the NCAA Division III tournament.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.