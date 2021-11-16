Sorry, an error occurred.
If the Loras women’s soccer teams plays another game away from the Rock Bowl this fall, it will be as part of the Final Four.
The ninth-ranked Duhawks were selected Monday to host the third and fourth rounds of the NCAA Division III women’s soccer tournament.
Loras (20-0-1) will play No. 13 Centre (17-1-2) at 1:30 p.m. in Friday’s second semifinal. No. 6 Washington (Mo.) (15-1-2) will play UW-La Crosse (16-4-2) at 11 a.m. on Friday.
The winners will meet at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the Rock Bowl for the trip to the Final Four in Greensboro, N.C., in early December.
Loras is in the Sweet 16 for the fourth time overall and the first time since 2012. The Duhawks previously reached the round of 16 in 2003 and 2010, but have never reached the Elite Eight.
Loras and Washington battled to a scoreless draw on Sept. 11 in St. Louis.