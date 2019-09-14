No. 19 IOWA (2-0) at IOWA STATE (1-0)
Kickoff — 3 p.m.
TV — Fox Sports 1
Radio — WDBQ-FM 107.5
Line — Iowa by 2 1/2
Last year — Iowa won, 13-3
Series record — Iowa leads, 44-22
What’s at stake? — Bragging rights for an entire year in a state with 3 million people and no major pro sports teams. The Cyclones have lost four straight to the Hawkeyes, their longest such streak since Iowa won 15 in a row from 1983 to 1997.
Key matchup — Iowa State’s offensive line vs. Iowa’s defensive line. The Cyclones insist they’ve improved up front, but A.J. Epenesa and Chauncey Golston might be the best pair of defensive ends that Iowa State will face all year. If Iowa State can keep quarterback Brock Purdy upright, it’ll have a strong shot at holding off the Hawkeyes.
Players to watch — Iowa: RB Mekhi Sargent. Iowa State does a great job of mixing up the looks it gives opposing offenses. Iowa could counter all the confusion with short passes to Sargent in the flat like they did two years ago with Akrum Wadley, who had 190 combined yards in a 44-41 overtime win in Ames. ... Iowa State: WR La’Michael Pettway. The Arkansas transfer caught a pair of touchdown passes in his Iowa State debut two weeks ago, a 29-26 triple-OT win over Northern Iowa.
Facts & figures — Iowa and Iowa State have never played each other when both teams were ranked. This matchup was the closest to being the first, as the Cyclones had the most points of any team left out of Monday’s poll. ... The Hawkeyes are 28-14 against the Cyclones since the series resumed in 1977. ... JaQuan Bailey needs one sack to become Iowa State’s all-time sack leader. He has 18.5. ... Iowa senior Nate Stanley’s career high for yards in a game came in Ames in 2017. Stanley finished with 333 yards and five TDs.
NO. 18 EVANGEL (2-0) AT CLARKE (0-2)
Kickoff — 1 p.m. at Dalzell Field
Radio — None
Last week — The Pride lost to Missouri Valley, 44-6, in Marshall, Mo.; The Crusaders defeated Peru State, 22-14, in Ozark, Mo.
Outlook — The schedule doesn’t get any easier for Clarke in the Heart of America Athletic Conference. The Pride draw their first ever ranked foe in Evangel this week and then head to second-ranked Benedictine next week for their second road contest. Two weeks later, they’ll be in Baldwin City, Kan., where No. 8 Baker University awaits — Clarke coach Miguel Regalado’s old stomping grounds. Although the Crusaders are yet unbeaten, neither of their wins were especially dominant — an average win margin of 10. The Pride will be looking to keep the score closer than the previous two contests, which they dropped by an average of 34 points per game.
PACIFIC (0-1) AT DUBUQUE (0-1)
Kickoff — 6 p.m. at Chalmers Field
Radio — WVRE-FM 101.1
Last week — The Spartans lost at No. 3 UW-Whitewater, 42-7; The Boxers lost to Chapman, 45-14, at home
Last year — Dubuque defeated Pacific, 21-10, in Forest Grove, Ore.
Outlook — The Spartans are looking forward to getting back on track at home against a team they’ve historically fared very well against. UD hasn’t dropped a single contest to the Boxers in the two teams’ previous six meetings, including five consecutive seasons since their current non-conference series started. Dubuque will want to get some momentum going, too, with a long American Rivers Conference slate beginning next week. The Spartans will play A-R-C contests on six straight Saturday’s before finally earning a bye week between Oct. 27 to Nov. 9.
BENEDICTINE (1-0) AT LORAS (0-1)
Kickoff — 6 p.m. at The Rock Bowl
Radio — None
Last week — The Duhawks lost at UW-Eau Claire, 35-3; The Eagles defeated Franklin College, 26-25, at home
Last year — Loras defeated Benedictine, 39-20, in Lisle, Ill.
Outlook — Dubuque’s other A-R-C team also suffered a tough Week 1 loss to a Wisconsin Conference foe and will look to set things right at home. The Duhawks won their only meeting against Benedictine last year on the road, bouncing back from another UW-Eau Claire drubbing with a convincing, 39-20 win over the Eagles. Two key players who gashed Benedictine last year are back for Loras — scat-back Elijah Thomas, who had a kick return touchdown and a rushing score; and quarterback Noah Sigwarth, who threw for 186 yards, two TDs and rushed for another 55 yards.