It’s playoff time, and Cascade is ready as always.
Michael Trumm scored a game-high 19 points and Alex Aitchison added 16 as the Cougars were sound on the defensive end in a 50-26 victory over Iowa City Regina in an Iowa Class 2A district semifinal on Thursday night in Monticello, Iowa.
The Cougars (15-8) advanced to Tuesday’s district final in Solon to square off with familiar foe No. 4-ranked Monticello (19-2). The Panthers swept the Cougars during the regular season.
Easton Valley 94, Clayton Ridge 24 — At Preston, Iowa: The Eagles closed their season in Class 1A districts with a 3-20 record as top-ranked Easton Valley (22-0) cruised.
Central City 56, Bellevue Marquette 39 — At Central City, Iowa: The Mohawks (5-17) bowed out in Class 1A district play.
Edgewood-Colesburg 43, East Buchanan 28 — At Central City, Iowa: The Vikings (13-9) pulled away to advance to Tuesday’s Class 1A district semifinal against Central City.
Dubuque Senior 76, Iowa City Liberty 71 (OT) — At Nora Gym: The Class 4A No. 7-ranked Rams (18-3) closed their regular season in a barnburner, as Kendrick Watkins-Hogue scored 17 points, Cain McWilliams scored 14 points and Tyler Schuster added 13 in victory.
Dubuque Hempstead 78, Iowa City High 63 — At Iowa City: Michael Duax tied a career-high with 33 points and Kellen Strohmeyer chipped in 13 points as the Mustangs improved to 14-7 to close the regular season.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 72, Dubuque Wahlert 71 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Cael Schmitt scored 30 points while Jacob Schockemoehl added 15, but the Golden Eagles (6-13) lost on a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Iowa City West 60, Western Dubuque 46 — At Epworth, Iowa: Garrett Baumhover scored 17 points as the Bobcats gave the top-ranked Trojans everything they could handle.
Benton 70, Cassville 41 — At Cassville, Wis.: Holden Murphy sank five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 28 points as the Zephyrs (12-8) rolled to victory.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Platteville 63, Richland Center 35 — At Richland Center, Wis.: Becca Hoyer scored 17 points and Sami Martin added 16 points as the Wisconsin Division 3 top-ranked Hillmen closed their regular season unblemished at 21-0.
Prairie du Chien 45, Dodgeville 44 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: The Blackhawks escaped with the home win, powered by Teagan Radloff’s 12 points.
Mineral Point 56, Darlington 51 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: The Pointers earned a hard-fought win to secure a share of the SWAL championship with Cuba City.
Cuba City 51, Riverdale 27 — At Muscoda, Wis.: The Cubans secured a road win and in doing so sealed a share of the SWAL championship with Mineral Point.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Grand View 3, Clarke 0 — At Kehl Center: The No. 2-ranked Vikings cruised past the Pride in a 25-14, 25-20, 25-11 sweep. Mike Jenkins had 21 assists for Clarke.