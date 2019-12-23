The Iowa Hawkeyes will have a noticeably different look when they take on Southern California in the Holiday Bowl later this week.
The university on Monday announced plans to honor former coach Hayden Fry and longtime athletic director Bump Elliott — legendary figures in the university’s history who both passed away this month — at the team’s season finale on Friday in San Diego.
The Hawkeyes will remove both Tigerhawk logos from their helmets in honor of Fry, who coached Iowa for 20 seasons and created the iconic logo that is now easily recognizable across the nation.
It will be just the third time since Fry unveiled the logo that Iowa will play without the Tigerhawks on its helmets.
Iowa removed the decals on Nov. 2, 1991 following a shooting on the Iowa campus that left six dead. The second occurred in the 1998 Alamo Bowl after linebacker Mark Mitchell’s mother was killed in a motor vehicle crash en route to San Antonio, Texas.
Iowa’s helmets will include a “Bump” decal honoring Elliott, the AD credited with turning Iowa into a contender in multiple sports. He was responsible for hiring iconic coaches Lute Olson, Fry and Dan Gable, among others.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said the Hawkeyes will honor Fry with a patch next season.
“We have had two big losses in the past month,” Ferentz said. “(We) talked to the (Fry) family and I think we’re all in agreement that it will be a really nice thing to take the Tigerhawks off of the helmets on both sides. A precedent was set. He did that twice during his time and (the idea) was well received by his children. …
“I think it’s really appropriate the governor requested the flags fly at half-staff this last week. It is a big loss for everybody in the state of Iowa and we’ll do all we can to respect that.”
Fry died at the age of 90 on Dec. 17 following a long battle with cancer. He coached the Hawkeyes from 1979-98, winning 143 games and leading Iowa to three Big Ten championships and three Rose Bowl appearances.
Both Elliott and Fry are members of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Fry fittingly is a member of the Holiday Bowl Hall of Fame. He led the Hawkeyes to the Holiday Bowl three times, posting wins over San Diego State (1986) and Wyoming (1987), and a tie with BYU (1991).