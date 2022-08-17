Mark Siegert has been around Wisconsin football long enough to know a solid conference when he sees it.
For years, the Six Rivers Conference has been one of the toughest small-school leagues in the state.
And the Potosi/Cassville coach expects the 2022 season to be more of the same, especially with an influx of out-of-state talent.
“The Six Rivers Conference is in my opinion the best (Division 7) conference in the state as past representation in the WIAA playoffs would attest to,” Siegert wrote in his preseason questionnaire. “There are simply no off nights as all teams have outstanding programs and now with the addition of Southwestern/East Dubuque only enhancing that.”
Southwestern competed in the Six Rivers Conference as a standalone program last season, but injuries zapped an already thin roster and the Wildcats were unable to finish the season.
With the prognosis even more grim for this season, the offseason was spent trying to find a partner for a co-op, since moving to 8-player would have resulted in a lengthy postseason ban. East Dubuque wasn’t necessarily in the same position, but could have seen a potential move to 8-player on the horizon.
The Six Rivers is no stranger to co-operative programs with Illinois ties.
Of the six teams in the conference, five are co-ops and three — Southwestern/East Dubuque, Black Hawk/Warren and Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg — include teams from Illinois.
Here is a capsule look at area programs competing in the Six Rivers this fall:
BENTON/SCALES MOUND/SHULLSBURG
Coach — Todd Bastian
Last year — 3-8 overall, 3-4 Six Rivers
Returning veterans — Chad Heffele (Sr., 5-11, 150, WR/DB); Jacob Duerr (Sr., 5-11, 155, QB/LB); Luke Jansen (Sr., 5-9, 150, TE/LB); Trevor Andrews (Jr., 5-7, 130, QB/DB); Evan Peterson (Sr., 5-9, 150, RB/DB); Nate Lawrence (Sr., 6-0, 160, RB/LB); Ryan Winter (Soph., 5-11, 150, RB/LB); Michael Winter (Jr., 5-9, 190, RB/LB); Nevada Sandlin (Sr., 5-9, 140, RB/DB); Caden Loeffelholz (Soph., 5-11, 135, RB/LB); Payton Calvert (Jr., 6-0, 205, TE/DL); Landon Leahy (Sr., 6-0, 195, OL/DL); Brayden Gunnell (Sr., 6-0, 225, OL/DL); Colin Montanye (Sr., 5-10, 190, OL/LB); Jonah Driscoll (Jr., 6-1, 225, OL/DL); T.J. Nelson (Soph., 6-0, 200, OL/DL); Charlie Wiegel (Sr., 5-7, 135, WR/DB); Cody Haynes (Sr., 6-3, 165, TE/DL)
Outlook — The Knights have a big group of returning veterans back this year and hope an offseason of workouts can help erase the bad taste from last season. The team returns its quarterback, top three rushers, top three receivers and five of its top six tackles from a year ago. The biggest key to replace is Ben Werner, the league’s offensive lineman and defensive player of the year in 2021.
Schedule — Aug. 20: at Ozaukee; Aug. 26: WESTBY; Sept. 2: CUBA CITY; Sept. 9: at Orforville Parkview; Sept. 16: POTOSI/CASSVILLE; Sept. 23: at Southwestern/East Dubuque; Oct. 1: at Pecatonica/Argyle; Oct. 7: BLACK HAWK/WARREN (at Shullsburg); Oct. 14: at River Ridge
POTOSI/CASSVILLE
Coach — Mark Siegert (24th season)
Last year — 10-2 overall, 6-1 Six Rivers
Returning starters — Dayton Udelhofen (Sr.,6-0, 155, RB/DB); Raz Okey (Sr., 6-1, 195, QB/LB); Xander Hauk (Sr., 6-0, 165, RB/LB); Roman Friederick (Jr., 6-0, 195, RB/LB); Sam Udelhofen (Sr., 6-0, 160, WR/DB); Eli Adams (Jr., 6-0, 185, RB/LB); Sam Post (Sr., 6-1, 190, OL/DL); Nick Hampton (Sr., 5-11, 205, OL/DL); Cooper Emler (Sr., 6-2, 200, OL/DL); Ethan Kerkhoff (Sr., 6-0, 185, OL/DL); Lucas Kieffer (Sr., 6-4, 210, OL/DL); Brayden Edge (Sr., 6-3, 225, TE/DL)
Other returning veterans — Ben Spriggs (Sr., 5-11, 150, WR/DB); Braden Fishnick (Jr., 5-10, 155, QB/DB); Tanner Pluemer (Jr., 5-5, 125, WR/DB); Joe Haas (Soph., 5-8, 160, RB/LB); Logan Kruser (Sr., 6-0, 170, OL/LB); Isaiah Groom (Soph., 6-1, 210, RB/LB); Ezra Groom (Jr., 6-1, 185, OL/DL); Wyatt Udelhofen (Jr., 6-0, 175, OL/DL); Heath Rauch (Jr., 6-0, 215, OL/DL); Tommy Kliebenstein (Sr., 5-11, 220, OL/DL); Aiden Thoma (Jr., 6-0, 185, OL/DL); Kadin Walsh (Jr., 6-1, 185, TE/LB)
Outlook — Potosi/Cassville, and Potosi as a standalone program even further back, has been a contender in the Six Rivers for years under Siegert and the program expects no less this season after sharing the conference championship last year. The team returns a dozen starters from last year’s team, and another healthy group of veterans to add depth and experience in holes vacated by graduation. Siegert is pleased with the size of the roster for a Division 7 program and sees a group that has worked diligently in the offseason and is ready to go once the season gets underway.
Schedule — Aug. 19: WAUZEKA-STEUBEN; Aug. 26: at Ithaca; Sept. 2: BELLEVILLE; Sept. 9: at Mineral Point; Sept. 16: at Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg; Sept. 24: at Pecatonica/Argyle; Sept. 30: BLACK HAWK/WARREN (at Cassville); Oct. 7: at River Ridge; Oct. 14: SOUTHWESTERN/EAST DUBUQUE
SOUTHWESTERN/EAST DUBUQUE
Coach — Joe Edler
Last year — First year as a program. Southwestern went 3-3 and East Dubuque was 3-6 last season as standalone programs.
Returning starters — Cade Buxton (Sr., WR/DB); Will Kunkel (Sr., OL/LB); Anthony Martin (Sr., TE/LB); Mason Muller (Sr., OL/LB); Bryce Reese (Sr., TE/LB); Bryce Pearce (Soph., OL/DL); Trey Bowman (Sr., OL/DL); Colin Sutter (Sr., RB/LB); Spencer Sindahl (Jr., WR/DB); Brock Lang (Jr., WR/DB); Bradey Huseman (Jr., RB/DB); Aidan Mead (Jr., OL/DL); Josiah Sullivan (Jr., OL/DL); Brody Culbertson (Soph., WR/DB); Drew Kieffer (Soph., RB/LB)
Other returning veterans — Parker Shireman (Sr., QB/DB); Carson Huseman (Sr., WR/DB); Wyatt Kruser (Jr., TE/LB); Hayden Schemmel (Jr., RB/LB); Jackson Theill (Jr., OL/DL); Aaron Culbertson (Soph., OL/DL); Aidan Colin (Soph., WR/DB); Evan Mead (Soph., RB/LB); Wyatt Heisz (Soph., OL/DL)
Outlook — The WarCats are set for their first season as a co-operative program this fall, one of five co-ops in the six-team Six Rivers Conference. Edler, the East Dubuque coach last year, takes over the program and he sees reason for high expectations. With a large group of returning starters, experience and depth figure to be strengths and allows underclassmen to develop at the junior varsity level. A summer in the weight room brings added enthusiasm.
Schedule — Aug. 19: at Riverdale; Aug. 26: BOSCOBEL; Sept. 2: FENNIMORE (at East Dubuque); Sept. 9: at Belleville; Sept. 17: at Black Hawk/Warren; Sept. 23: BENTON/SCALES MOUND/SHULLSBURG; Sept. 30: RIVER RIDGE (at East Dubuque); Oct. 7 PECATONICA/ARGYLE; Oct. 14: at Potosi/Cassville
