FARLEY, Iowa — Tyler Erb led all 50 laps to take the checkered flag in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series’ Truck Country 50 late Friday Night at 300 Raceway.
The New Waverly, Texas, native withstood a pair of caution flags in the final 10 laps to hold off current points leader Brandon Sheppard, of New Berlin, Ill., for his 18th career victory. Ricky Thornton Jr., of Adel, Iowa; Hudson O’Neal, of Martinsville, Ind.; and Jimmy Owens, of Newport, Tenn., rounded out the top five. Owens started in the 18th position.
Erb, the 2019 series rookie of the year, finished second at Farley last season. He took home the $12,900 top prize Friday night, which marked the series’ lone visit to Dubuque County this season.
“The track was a complete 180 from last year,” Erb said. “I really like this place. You never know what you are going to get. It was a really good race; you could change around a lot. It was nerve-racking out there. I could tell in (turns) three and four I was slowing down. All-in-all it was a good night.”
Erb took the lead at the start of the race as O’Neal pressured him early on. Thornton moved by O’Neal on lap 13 to gain the second spot. The race went green for the first 32 laps until Tyler Bruening, of Decorah, Iowa, slowed with a right rear flat. With the field bunched up, Erb still held the point with Thornton and Sheppard close behind.
Sheppard picked up the second spot, overhauling Thornton on lap 36. Sheppard set his sights on Erb, who was maintaining a steady pace out front despite damage from his right-side spoiler support. Sheppard got within two car lengths of Erb, using a lower line in turns three and four. A caution with eight laps to go halted Sheppard’s momentum.
On the restart, Erb pulled a few car lengths ahead of Sheppard, as Sheppard had to regain his line. Sheppard closed briefly on Erb, but another caution with two laps to go set up a green-white-checkered finish. Erb opened just enough breathing room over Sheppard to score his second series win of 2022, moving to second in the championship point standings
“The track was awesome tonight,” Sheppard said. “They had a huge crowd and that was awesome. Congratulations to Tyler. Those guys do a really good job. We had a really fast race car again tonight. I guess we will second them to death for a while. I was really trying to keep my car as straight as possible and keep my tires underneath me and, hopefully, I would be there at the end. Once I got close to Tyler, he got on the same line I was running. I just followed him around there after that.”
Completing the top 10 were Garrett Alberson, of Las Cruces, N.M.; Spencer Hughes, of Meridian, Miss.; Billy Moyer Jr., of Batesville, Ark.; Earl Pearson Jr., of Jacksonville, Fla.; and Ross Robinson, of Georgetown, Del. Dubuque native Joel Callahan finished 17th.
In the support classes, Jason Roth, of Hazel Green, Wis., won the SportMod feature, and Jeff Aikey, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, took the Modified feature.
