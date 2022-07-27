Tanner Simon, Owen Huehnergarth and Aaron Savary have known all about the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Series long before they received invitations to participate in it.
All three will be following in the footsteps of family members who previously played in the series, which features 64 of the top seniors in the state split into four teams. The event runs Friday through Sunday in Mason City.
Cascade’s Simon follows his father, Dave, as all-stars and will play alongside teammate Jack Carr in the series this weekend. Dyersville Beckman Catholic’s Huehnergarth also joins his father, Adam, as series participants, and Dubuque Wahlert’s Savary watched older brother Austin play in it in 2017.
“I’ve always looked up to my dad, so it’s really cool to be able to follow the path he went through,” Simon said of his father, who represented Cascade in the 1986 series. “I know he loved the experience of having the opportunity to play with and against a lot of guys who were going on to play in big college programs and did big things in the game.
“It’s going to be special to play in it, especially since Jack is in it, too. He’s such a good pitcher, and I’m really glad we get to represent Cascade one last time.”
Simon, who plans to attend St. Ambrose University and has yet to decide if he will play baseball for the Fighting Bees, led Cascade with a .368 batting average (28-for-76) with eight doubles, one triple and 21 RBIs. The outfielder also stole 14 bases in 16 attempts for the Cougars, who advanced to the Class 2A state tournament for the first time since 2015.
Savary, the Gatorade Iowa Player of the Year, vividly remembers his older brother’s all-star series experience five years ago. Austin had a chance to meet a future teammate at Winona State University, and Aaron will have an opportunity to hang out with Clear Creek-Amana’s Ben Swails, his future roommate and teammate at the University of Iowa.
“It was really cool to see a bunch of the top guys in Iowa playing together, having fun and getting one last weekend of high school baseball before leaving for college,” Savary said. “Austin loved the fact that he got the chance to meet a lot of guys he’d heard of or played against throughout high school.
“It’s a little sad to think this is the last time I’ll get to put on the Wahlert jersey after so many years of my family being in the program. It’s important to me to get this opportunity. I wish it would have come at the state tournament, but at least I get one last ride with it.”
Savary went 7-1 with a 1.15 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings this season. He also hit .295 (36-for-122) with six doubles, one triple, two home runs, 26 RBIs, 16 walks and a .408 on-base percentage as a senior this summer.
Huehnergarth played alongside Savary on the Dubuque County squad that reached the American Legion World Series last summer in Shelby, N.C. And he looks forward to being on the same side as Simon and Carr for the first time in his career.
“I grew up playing against those guys all the time, so it should be a pretty fun time to be on the same side as them for a change,” said Huehnergarth, whose father represented Bellevue at the 1987 all-star series. “I’m pretty excited to play in it, because it’s a lot of the best players in the state.
“It says a lot about the baseball in Dubuque County that we have four guys going. It’s in the blood up here.”
Huehnergarth, a catcher, batted .450 (58-for-129) with 15 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 50 RBIs in helping the Trailblazers reach the Class 2A state semifinals. The Southeastern Community College recruit went 13-for-13 in stolen base attempts and also threw out 11 of the 18 runners trying to steal on him.
Carr joins Simon in continuing a long history of participation in the all-star series. That includes his coach, Roamn Hummel, who participated in the series as a player and as a coach.
“Everyone I’ve talked to about it says it’s just a blast, so I’m really looking forward to it,” Carr said. “It’s an opportunity to meet a lot of new guys and play a real high-quality of baseball. But I’ve heard they set up a lot of activities for the players that really adds to the experience.
“I’m really looking forward to representing Cascade one last time. It’s something not many guys get to do. Obviously, there’s still a lot of baseball left in my future, but to wear that Cougars jersey one more time is going to be pretty cool.”
Carr, who will pitch at Loras College in the fall, went 8-2 with a 1.01 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings this season. He also allowed just 0.93 walks and hits per innings pitched.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.