DARLINGTON, Wis. — The sixth-ranked Darlington Redbirds (11-1) got a pair of scores from seniors Easton Evenstad and Braden Davis, while the defense continued to shine in a 38-7 win over Cuba City in a Division 6 Level 3 playoff game Friday night.
The Redbirds will advance to Friday’s state semifinal in DeForest to face St. Mary’s Springs, which beat them, 20-6, in the second week of the regular season.
“We are excited for another opportunity to play them,” Darlington head coach Travis Winkers said. “This is what you work for all offseason long.”
The Redbirds played the majority of the game without starting linebacker and SWAL Defensive Player of the Year Brady Horne and lineman Ross Crist, who were recovering from injuries sustained in last week’s playoff game.
“Mondovi was a tough team and we have some guys who are banged up,” Winkers said. “I’m very happy with the way our younger guys responded and stepped up when we needed them.”
Darlington struck first on a 30-yard run from Evenstad early in the first quarter. The Redbirds would go up, 14-0, on a 73-yard quarterback keeper from Davis, to end the first quarter.
Evenstad finished the game with 167 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns while Davis finished with 13 carries for 92 yards and two touchdowns.
Cuba City (9-3) recovered a Darlington fumble just before the end of the first quarter and would eventually score on a 4-yard run by senior Chayse Barth, making it 14-7 with 8:31 remaining in the first half. Darlington would threaten on their next possession, but a fumble on a hook and ladder attempt would end their drive.
“We made some mistakes in the first half, and we knew it was important to clean things up and take better care of the ball,” Davis said.
Darlington responded on their next possession, going 49 yards in 34 seconds to score on a 1-yard run by Davis, giving the Redbirds a 22-7 lead at halftime.
“Our guys have responded all year, and they came out and did that again in the second half,” Winkers said. “We needed to hold on to the football and stay strong defensively. Getting that stop to start the third quarter was huge for us.”
The Cubans turned the ball over on downs on their opening drive and it took Darlington just three plays to get back in the end zone, this time on a 55-yard run by Evenstad.
A Cuba City interception by Darlington’s Tye Crist then set up a 9-yard score from sophomore running back Breylin Goebel, making it 38-7 with 5:11 remaining in the third quarter.
“It was great to win our final game on our home field, but now we are excited to get another shot at St. Mary’s Springs,” Davis said. “We have been wanting a shot at a rematch with them, and now we’ve got it.”
Cuba City quarterback Beau Kopp finished the game 22-for-39 for 215 yards passing and three interceptions.