Lukas Parik’s weekend in Muskegon certainly didn’t start the way he wanted.
But the 6-foot-4, 220-pound goaltender from Neratovice, Czech Republic, immediately rebounded and showed the form that prompted the Los Angeles Kings to select him in the third round of the 2019 NHL Draft. And he improved the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ playoff chances with a key win on Saturday night.
“It’s not easy for a goalie when you give up a goal on the first shot and get taken out after giving up four goals,” Parik said. “But, when we went for a walk on Friday morning, all of the guys came up to me and patted me on the back. That did so much for my confidence for the game Friday night.
“The guys played really well in front of me the last two nights, and we had a chance to win both games. It feels really good to pay those guys back for the confidence they showed in me.”
Parik allowed four goals on 16 shots in 32:46 of action in a 5-1 loss Thursday night but came back a night later to stop 34 of 35 shots in what turned out to be a 3-0 loss with two extra-attacker goals against. Parik then stopped 32 of 34 shots in a 3-2 nail-biting victory to stop the Lumberjacks’ six-game winning streak.
Dubuque (20-22-3-1) pulled within five standings points of Team USA (21-21-3-4) for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Because the Saints won’t make up two coronavirus-canceled games with Youngstown, the playoff race will be decided by percentage points — Team USA (.500) owns only a slight edge over Dubuque (.478).
Dubuque visits Green Bay (28-14-1-2) on Wednesday, hosts Team USA on Saturday and concludes the regular-season with three games against Green Bay and one against Muskegon (32-14-1-2) the following week. Team USA visits Green Bay on Friday, Dubuque on Saturday and plays three times at Youngstown (9-27-4-2) to conclude the season.
“We’re definitely not out of it,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “With it being decided by percentages instead of (standings) points, you have to do a little more math to figure things out. But, if we win our next game and they lose their next game, we’d both be one game under .500, and we play them one more time.
“We’re still focused on our day to day. You want the work you do today to give you the results you want tomorrow. But it’s also important to remind the guys that we’re not out of it.”
After an uneventful first period Saturday, Muskegon needed just 21 seconds to open the scoring on a Brad Marek goal.
Henry Thrun scored the equalizer 5:30 later while Dubuque enjoyed its second power play of the night. Kenny Connors, Connor Kurth and Tristan Lemyre moved the puck around the perimeter before Thrun’s shot from the left point eluded a P.J. Fletcher screen in front of goalie Nate Reid for his seventh goal of the season.
The Saints took their first lead of the three-game series 3:04 later when Fletcher scored on Dubuque’s third power play of the game. Thrun moved the puck to Lemyre in the left circle, and Fletcher redirected a Lemyre pass past Ried for his 12th of the season.
“Credit to Coach David, because he changed up our look on our power play, and Muskegon had a little trouble identifying it,” Thrun said. “You have to give Riley Rosenthal a lot of credit, too, because he had a big fight that got us going after they scored their first goal.
“The playoffs is what we all play for, and it’s nice to have that carrot in front of us. But we can’t afford to get too far ahead of ourselves. We have to focus on the game in front of us and play the way we’re capable of playing.”
Thrun made it 3-1 with his second goal of the game at 13:16 of the period. Michael Feenstra corralled a bouncing puck in the Muskegon zone before a give-and-go between Ryan Alexander and Thrun ended with Thrun wiring a wrist shot past Reid from between the faceoff circles.
Muskegon made things interesting on a Nick Portz power play goal with 57 seconds remaining in the middle frame. But Dubuque weathered a third period in which it was outshot, 16-4, to earn the pivotal win.
The Lumberjacks outshot Dubuque, 34-27. Dubuque went 2-for-4 on the power play and stopped five of Muskegon’s six power plays.