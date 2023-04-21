Heading into the final week of the United States Hockey League regular season, seven of the eight Clark Cup Playoff berths have been secured.
But only three teams are locked into their spots in the standings and only one match-up has been determined.
The top six finishers in each conference qualify for the postseason, with the first two receiving first-round byes.
Here is a capsule look at both playoff races, with teams listed in order of current standings and an “x” signifying those teams who have already qualified:
EASTERN CONFERENCE
x-1. Chicago Steel (38-17-4-1, 81 points) — The Steel have earned their sixth consecutive playoff berth and are guaranteed to finish first or second in the East. They trail Fargo by three points for the Anderson Cup as regular-season champions and are the only team with a chance to catch the Force. Chicago finishes the season with a two-game set at Muskegon this weekend and will have a first-round bye.
x-2. Team USA National Team Development Program (36-19-3-2, 77 points) — The Americans have earned their first playoff berth since 2019 and are guaranteed to finish in the top three in the East. The U17 team will complete the regular season by visiting Youngstown twice this weekend in a showdown for second place. If Team USA doesn’t earn a bye, it will play either Green Bay, Dubuque or Cedar Rapids in the first round.
x-3. Youngstown Phantoms (36-19-4-1, 77 points) — Youngstown has reached the playoffs for the second straight year. The Phantoms, who are also guaranteed a top-three finish in the East, host Team USA twice this weekend. Like Team USA, if Youngstown doesn’t earn a bye, it will play either Green Bay, Dubuque or Cedar Rapids in the first round.
x-4. Green Bay Gamblers (31-22-3-4, 69 points) — The Gamblers will return to the playoffs after a one-year absence and will finish anywhere between fourth and sixth in the East. Green Bay closes with a home-and-home against rival Madison this weekend. The Gamblers could play Team USA, Youngstown, Dubuque or Cedar Rapids in the opening round.
x-5. Dubuque Fighting Saints (31-23-5-1, 68 points) — The Saints have extended the USHL’s longest active playoff streak to 12 years. Dubuque has never missed the playoffs since returning to the USHL in 2010-11 (the USHL did not hold the tournament in 2020 due to the pandemic). The Saints will finish anywhere between fourth and sixth and close the season with a home-and-home series against Waterloo this weekend. The Saints could play Team USA, Youngstown, Green Bay or Cedar Rapids in the opening round.
x-6. Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (29-22-4-5, 67 points) — The Riders made the playoffs a second straight year. (Cedar Rapids opted out of the 2020-21 season after an August storm significantly damaged its building). The Riders, who will finish anywhere between fourth and sixth, close the season with a home-and-home against Des Moines this weekend. The Riders could play Team USA, Youngstown, Green Bay or Dubuque in the opening round.
7. Muskegon Lumberjacks (26-31-3-0, 55 points) — The Lumberjacks saw a five-year playoff streak end this weekend. They will host Chicago twice this weekend.
8. Madison Capitols (16-39-2-2, 36 points) — The Capitols have been eliminated but won twice at Muskegon this weekend to end the Lumberjacks’ playoff hopes. Madison plays a home-and-home with Green Bay and a chance to play spoiler again.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
x-1. Fargo Force (38-14-4-4, 84 points) — The Force have qualified for the playoffs for the sixth straight season. Fargo holds a three-point lead on Chicago for the Anderson Cup as regular-season champions. The Force have clinched the No. 1 seed in the West. Fargo finishes with a home-and-home against Sioux Falls, a desperate team still fighting to get into the playoff field.
x-2. Waterloo Black Hawks (39-20-1-0, 79 points) — Waterloo will return to the playoffs for the second straight season. The Black Hawks lead Lincoln by a single point for the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye. They play a home-and-home with Dubuque this weekend. If the Black Hawks don’t earn a first-round bye, they will face either Des Moines or Sioux Falls in the first round.
x-3. Lincoln Stars (37-19-3-1, 78 points) — The Stars have clinched a playoff berth for the second straight year and can still take second. Lincoln finishes with a home-and-home against Tri-City. Like Waterloo, if the Stars don’t earn a first-round bye, they will face either Des Moines or Sioux Falls in the first round.
x-4. Tri-City Storm (32-20-4-4, 72 points) — Tri-City clinched a fifth straight playoff berth and is locked into fourth place in the West. The Storm finish with a home-and-home against Lincoln and will host Sioux City in the first round of the playoffs.
x-5. Sioux City Musketeers (28-27-2-3, 61 points) — The defending Clark Cup champions made the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season and are locked into fifth place. The Musketeers host Omaha twice this weekend, then travel to Tri-City for the first round of the playoffs.
6. Des Moines Buccaneers (24-28-5-3, 56 points) — Des Moines, which missed the postseason last year, passed Sioux Falls on Sunday with its fourth straight win. The Buccaneers conclude the regular season with a home-and-home against Cedar Rapids. If Des Moines gets in, it will play either Waterloo or Lincoln in the first round.
7. Sioux Falls Stampede (23-29-5-3, 54 points) — Sioux Falls, which missed the playoffs last year, trails Des Moines by two points for the sixth and final playoff spot. They finish with a home-and-home series against Fargo. If Sioux Falls gets in, it will play either Waterloo or Lincoln in the first round.
8. Omaha Lancers (16-34-5-4, 41 points) — Omaha will see a two-year playoff streak end. The Lancers play Des Moines this weekend and finish with a pair of games at Sioux City next weekend.
