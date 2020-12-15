Six area players received recognition on Monday with the release of The Associated Press’ Wisconsin prep football all-state teams.
Mineral Point senior offensive lineman Gabe Sporle and Potosi/Cassville senior offensive lineman Jack Kaiser earned second team offense, while Mineral Point senior inside linebacker Will Straka received second team on defense.
Three players earned honorable mention: Mineral Point senior quarterback/defensive back Liam Stumpf and junior wide receiver Dominik McVay, along with Lancaster senior offensive lineman Cole Raisbeck.
The AP’s honors recognizes players across all divisions.
PREP WRESTLING
Dubuque Hempstead 65, Waterloo East 9 — At Moody Gymnasium: Six Mustangs won by fall as coach Chuck Haas secured his 300th career victory with a dominant win over the Trojans.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bellevue 40, Monticello 29 — At Monticello, Iowa: The red-hot Comets improved to 6-0 on the season with the road win, using a 15-8 run in the third quarter to pull away. Julia Penniston paced the Comets with 14 points.
Black Hawk 80, Mineral Point 76 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: The Warriors held off the Pointers to extend their winning streak to 58 games, the longest active streak in the state and eighth longest in Wisconsin history.
Lancaster 71, Cuba City 63 — At Lancaster, Wis.: The Flying Arrows held off the Cubans in a hard-fought contest.
Potosi/Cassville 72, Benton 21 — At Potosi, Wis.: The Chieftains cruised to victory over the Zephyrs.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Darlington 78, Platteville 47 — At Platteville, Wis.: The Redbirds rolled to victory over the Hillmen.
Shullsburg 55, Cassville 45 — At Cassville, Wis.: The Miners grinded out a win over the Comets.