Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against South CarolinaFriday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. Iowa won 77-73 to advance to the championship on Sunday. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

 Darron Cummings The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — University of Iowa all-American Caitlin Clark was named the Wooden Award National Player of the Year, which is presented annually to the most outstanding women’s basketball player.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by the Los Angeles Athletic Club.

