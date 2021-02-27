Three gymnasts from Southwest Wisconsin will compete today at the 51st Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 state meet at Performance Elite Gymnastics in La Crosse.
Madilyn Fisher, a freshman from the Prairie du Chien/Fennimore co-op, will compete in the vaulting competition. She punched a ticket for state by placing fifth with a 9.150 at the Onalaska Sectional meet last weekend.
Alyssa Schoepp, a sophomore from the Prairie du Chein/Fennimore co-op, earned a spot at state in the floor exercise. She placed fourth at Onalaska with a 9.025.
Brooklyn Murphy, a freshman on the Dodgeville/Mineral Point/Iowa-Grant tri-op, will compete on the balance beam and in the uneven parallel bars. She took fourth on the bars with an 8.600 and fifth on the balance beam with a 9.075 at the Platteville Sectional last week.
The Division 1 portion of the meet will take place at Wisconsin Rapids High School. Both meets will be conducted in two sessions, at noon and 5 p.m. and tickets are limited to three per competitor.
The WIAA revised the number of teams and individuals qualifying for the state meet and the format of the state meet to mitigate COVID-19 exposure.
The number of sectionals was reduced from five in a typical year to four this year. The top two teams from each of the sectionals qualified for the state team championships for a total of eight teams in both Divisions 1 and 2. The top five individual gymnasts in each event and the all-around at sectionals, regardless if they are a member of a qualifying team, qualified in their individual events at state.
The revised state championships schedule has been condensed into one day with two sessions for the individual and team competitions in both divisions.
The meets maintain the same 10-team rotation format with individual qualifiers placed in the open rotation positions created by the reduction of two qualifying teams.