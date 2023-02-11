Two Dubuque swimmers advanced through the preliminaries and into today’s finals in the Iowa High School Athletic Association swim meet in Iowa City, and two others will serve as alternates for the finals.

Hempstead sophomore Kyle Powers qualified 12th in the 100-yard freestyle, and junior teammate Zach Wenger grabbed the 16th spot in the 500. Senior’s William Fry, a freshman, placed 17th in the 100 backstroke, and sophomore teammate Zack Heiar took 18th in the 100 breaststroke to grab the alternate spots.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.