Entering his 21st season at the helm of the University of Northern Iowa football program, Panthers head coach Mark Farley said this season has a little bit different feel to it.
“This is a new era,” Farley said at UNI’s media day Wednesday in Cedar Falls, Iowa. “In college football and college athletics in general, there’s nothing that is the same. Coming off the pandemic, not playing and then playing in the spring — all those things are new. There is some new opportunities for players with NIL (name image likeness); there is just so many things going on with things that are new.”
One of the things Farley was alluding to was last year’s unorthodox spring season. After having the fall season postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Panthers went 3-4 in a condensed schedule from Feb. 19 to April 10, but the four losses came by a combined 15 points.
Farley noted that being thrust back into a normal fall season just four months after playing its last contest presents challenges for conditioning and training, but he will not necessarily change what has made his teams so successful over 20 seasons.
“As far as the football side of it, I’m not going to change the way we have camp because now I’d just be continuing the non-normalcy of what we just experienced,” he said. “I’d rather get back to what we know works, even though it may have a hiccup due to some things that weren’t in our control.”
The most anticipated opponent on the Panthers’ schedule comes right out the gate with a trip to Ames to face in-state rival Iowa State. The Cyclones are coming off the best season in program history and are expected to be even better this year.
“Iowa State, as I read about what’s being written on them, is a great football team,” Farley said. “They are very athletic, but yet they are a very good football team, as well. So yes, they are a huge challenge. We will worry about them the week of Iowa State. … I get it they are really good, so I probably need to get really prepared.”
One thing Farley has done to prepare for not only that first week against Iowa State but for the duration of the season is bring in some extra competition at the quarterback and running back positions.
“You’ve got competition on Saturday, but the only way to get ready for competition on Saturday is to have competition on Monday through Thursday,” he said. An emphasis that I made as a head coach was to create competition in the quarterback room and to create competition in the running back room.”
UNI brought in redshirt sophomore and Michigan State transfer Theo Day, and redshirt freshman Matt Morrissey, who transferred from Trinity Valley Community College to battle incumbent Will McElvain for the starting quarterback position. The Panthers also have Justin Fomby and Nate Martens on the QB depth chart, who both saw action in the spring.
At running back, the Panthers welcome Braderick Shaw and Vance McShane to compete for carries with returnees Dom Williams and Tyler Hoosman. Shaw is a graduate transfer who saw considerable action in four seasons at Wisconsin and spent last season at California. He was granted a sixth year of eligibility this season. McShane spent three seasons with NAIA Saint Xavier as the premier ball carrier.
“Adding those guys to the players that are already here, you create an internal competition and now as they make each other battle for the position, it’s going to make our football team better. Internal competition is going to make our football team better than external competition.”
Former TH Player of the Year Sam Schnee has seen playing time at running back for the Panthers. The redshirt sophomore from Dubuque Senior is among four former area prep standouts on the roster. Freshman quarterback Aiden Dunne (Dubuque Hempstead), redshirt freshman linebacker Reed Snitker (Hempstead) and freshman offensive lineman Carson Petlon (West Delaware) are also on the Northern Iowa roster.
Set to kick off a normal slate of fall football, Farley has noticed a renewed excitement within his football program, moreso than in the spring.
“When I walked into the room for the first time — even though I knew it was going to happen — there was a full room of people chair-to-chair sitting there with eyes on ready to get ready for a season,” he said. “We haven’t had that for 18 months where 105 guys are sitting in a room shoulder to shoulder getting ready for one goal.”