For the first time since her state championship days at Dubuque Wahlert, Maddy Nilles will have a true home track & field meet.
Nilles, a former NCAA Division I all-American thrower at North Dakota State University and a United States Olympic Trials qualifier last summer, will participate in the Dubuque Throws Festival on Saturday at the University of Dubuque. The event begins at 1 p.m. and features some of the nation’s top professional and amateur competitors in the discus, shot put, javelin and hammer throw.
Nilles’ boyfriend, U.S. Olympian Payton Otterdahl, will also participate in Saturday’s meet. He finished 10th at the Tokyo Games last summer.
A Sherrill, Iowa, native, Nilles joined one of the NCAA’s top throwing programs after winning the Iowa Class 3A state discus championship in her final three seasons at Wahlert and taking second in the discus at the Drake Relays as a senior in 2015. She also qualified for state in the shot put her final three years of high school.
Nilles ended her North Dakota State career last spring by becoming an all-American for the fourth straight year. She finished sixth in the hammer throw with a toss of 225-1 at the NCAA Division I championships, at historic Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus, in her final collegiate meet.
Nilles finished fifth in the hammer throw at the 2017-18 NCAA outdoor meet to earn first-team all-American accolades, landed second-team all-American by placing 12th in the weight throw at the 2018-19 indoor meet and was named all-American in 2020 based on her ranking because the coronavirus pandemic forced the NCAA to cancel the indoor and outdoor championships.
Nilles recently began her professional career and currently serves as a volunteer throws coach at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. Last June, she threw 66.28 meters (217 feet, 5 inches) to finish 15th in the preliminary rounds of the U.S. Olympic Trials and missed the finals by three places.
Saturday’s competition begins at 1 p.m. with the men’s and women’s javelin, as well as the women’s hammer throw followed by the men’s hammer throw. The women’s shot put and men’s discus take place at 2:30 p.m., the women’s discus begins at 3:30 p.m., and the men’s shot put begins at 4:30 p.m.
Nilles will throw at 1 p.m. and Otterdahl at 4:30 p.m.
WISCONSIN DNR STOCKS GRANT COUNTY WATERWAYS
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources recently stocked more than 700,000 catchable-sized brook, brown and rainbow trout in waters throughout the state. The fish were raised at the Nevin, Osceola and St. Croix fish hatcheries.
The Grant County locations for the trout include: Blue River, Castle Rock Creek, Crow BR, Grant River and the Little Platte.
For more information on the Wisconsin DNR’s stocking program, visit www. dnr.wisconsin.gov.
NUIC BASEBALL ALL-STAR GAME SET FOR LENA
The Northwest Upstate Illini Conference will hold its baseball all-star game at 6 p.m. on June 22 in Lena, Ill. The game will feature the North/South squad against the West squad.
Players already confirmed to play include East Dubuque’s Brevin Lee, Brody Tashner and Sam Huntington, as well as Galena’s Ethan Hefel.
