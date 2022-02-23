SCALES MOUND, Ill. — It’s hard to beat a team four times in one season.
As friendly as Ben Montag is to his opponents, don’t expect the East Dubuque senior to offer any insight to Scales Mound on just how to get that done.
Montag was the right guy at the right time all night for East Dubuque as the Warriors downed Galena for the fourth time this season in a thrilling Illinois Class 1A regional semifinal, 43-42.
The Warriors (24-7) will face top-ranked Scales Mound, a team they’ve lost thrice to this year in Friday night’s Regional championship at 7 p.m. at Scales Mound.
Montag scored 13 points and did a little bit of everything for the Warriors. He even lent a hand and a strong shoulder to Galena’s Connor Glasgow as Glasgow limped off the court with an injury in the third quarter.
“We were fortunate to (beat Galena) four times this year, but they are tough,” Montag said. “We knew this was going to be a dog fight.”
Indeed it was. East Dubuque led most of the game, but Galena overcame a 10-point deficit and the Pirates’ freshman point guard Kaden Hauber’s last-second shot to win was just off the mark.
“When you play each other this often, there’s no secrets,” ED coach Eric Miller said. “Galena’s young kids really did a nice job of rallying there. They crept back in it. We had a good defensive stand there at the end when we needed it.”
Dawson Feyen led the Warriors with 17 points. He and Montag starred for ED and staked the Warriors to an early advantage.
After a tight first few minutes, Montag drilled a 3-pointer to snap an 8-all tie midway through the first quarter. The senior added a steal and two blocked shots on the defensive end as East Dubuque put the clamps on Galena (20-12) for the rest of the opening stanza.
Feyen, who scored the Warriors’ first two buckets, added an acrobatic reverse layup and a buzzer-beating jumper to send ED to the second quarter up 17-8.
Five different Pirates scored as Galena controlled the last 8 minutes before halftime. Parker Studtmann’s free throws with just over a minute left in the second were the final points for either team and pulled Galena to within 23-19 at the midway point.
Points were harder to come by early in the second half. Nearly 2 minutes went by scoreless before Galena’s Ethan Hefel heated up.
Hefel scored all seven of Galena’s third-quarter points to keep the Pirates close.
Montag was perhaps the only one hotter than Hefel, though. His 3-pointer keyed a 10-2 Warriors’ run and gave ED its biggest lead of the game, 33-23 with just over 2 minutes left in the period.
Galena opened the fourth with a 4-0 run, all of its points coming from the line, and refused to go down
Studtmann’s drained a 3 at the 2:46 mark, was fouled and hit the free throw to pull Galena even at 39.
Galena pulled ahead 41-39 on two Hefel free throws with 2 minutes left. But Montag reclaimed the lead for ED with a 3-pointer with 1:28 left.
Hefel, who led Galena with 16 points, tied it again with another free throw. But Feyen was fouled on a drive with 9 seconds left and made one of two shots to break the tie.
“We got down too big, too early,” Galena coach Matt Wienen said. “It was a fierce comeback though. Kaden had a great look there at the end.”
Scales Mound survived a stubborn Lena Winslow Panthers team, 50-32 in the first semifinal to advance to its first regional final in a decade.
The No. 1-ranked Hornets (31-2) led by seven at halftime and Le-Win stayed within single-digits throughout most of the second half before Scales Mound pulled away with an 18-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
Sam Cocagne led a balanced attack for Scales Mound with 14 points. Ben Vandigo added 12 and Zayden Ellsworth 11.
Brody Mahon was the lone Panther in double-digits with 12. Le-Win finishes the year 18-14.