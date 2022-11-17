Over the last few years, Ally Darter has experienced the thrill of postseason competition.
The Dubuque Hempstead sophomore has competed twice in state competitions with her club swimming team, the Dubuque Area Swimmin’ Hurricanes. And last May, Darter brought home four gold medals from the Iowa state track and field meet as a freshman.
But Darter, who was born with Spina Bifida, didn’t have that opportunity during her first season on the Mustangs’ swim team, as para-swim events were not offered by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union at the state swim meet.
That absence combined with her inner drive to continue competing on the state’s biggest stages sparked Darter to advocate a change over the summer.
“In June, my dad and I emailed (IGHSAU associate director) Jason Eslinger and asked if we could put in a para-athlete category for swimming like the boys did last summer,” Darter said. “I was just emailing Jason back and forth all summer figuring out how we could add those different events.”
Darter said Eslinger was receptive to the idea from the very beginning.
“He was totally on board with that when I reached out,” Darter said. “He was very helpful with it. He was totally on board and wanted to help me do that.”
Darter’s persistence pioneered the inaugural para-swim events at last week’s Iowa girls state swim meet in Marshalltown, where of course, she shined once again.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week shaved .16 seconds off her personal best to take second with a 45.94 in the first-ever 50 para freestyle. She then swam 1:42.31 to take bronze in the 100 para freestyle.
“I’ve kind of gotten used to swimming in front of big crowds like that, but it was really fun,” Darter said. “There wasn’t quite as many people as track (last summer), but there was still a lot people and it was just packed on both sides. There was a lot of cheering going on and everyone was very supportive of us.”
Hempstead girls swimming coach Renee Roos said that same dedication Darter showed inspiring change at the Iowa girls swim meet was present every day at practice.
“She’s always got a really positive attitude that helps provide a positive environment for the team,” Roos said. “She’s always trying to do her best. She might not be as fast as the others, but she still does what she can do. She’s just doing really great.”
Roos added that Darter’s teammates are her biggest supporters.
“She carries herself so well, and she’s very confident in the things that she does,” Roos said. “The girls love to watch her and cheer on and see her succeed. When she had a time drop, they get so excited for her. They’re always encouraging her to keep doing her best.”
Competing in last week’s state swim meet provided even more motivation for Darter to make it back to Drake Stadium for track in May.
“Knowing that I can do two of my sports in high school and go to state for them is really, really cool,” Darter said. “I really like that.”
Through her persistence and advocation for change, Darter has afforded that opportunity to other para-athletes as well.
And that’s what her coach is most proud of.
“I thought she did such a great job of self-advocating, but also for other para-athletes that wanted to compete on the girls side of the state that wanted to compete in this,” Roos said. “There were other girls (at the state meet) that wouldn’t have had this opportunity if it wasn’t for Ally being such a great advocate for other girls like her.”
