The rest of the American Rivers Conference is racing for second.
Loras’ Kassie Parker seems uncatchable.
Parker, the defending conference and national champion, ran a 6K time of 20:50.84 to defend her title at the American Rivers Conference cross country championships on Saturday in Indianola, Iowa.
Parker, a graduate student from Guttenberg, Iowa, now has two conference titles to go with a silver and two bronzes.
Loras scored 60 points as a team to finish runner-up behind Wartburg, which scored just 20 points after placing five runners in the top six. Dubuque Hempstead grad Shaelyn Hostager took fourth place in 22:15.58 for the Knights.
All five of Loras’ scoring runners placed in the top 20. Brianna Renner was 10th in 23:19.99.
Pioneers 7th — At West Salem, Wis.: Kaitlyn Galgon placed 42nd in 24:21.3 and Caitlin Gorge was 44th in 24:24.4 to help UW-Platteville (208) place seventh at the WIAC Championships. UW-La Crosse beat UW-Eau Claire for the team title, 26-50.
MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
Guttormson 2nd — At Indianola, Iowa: Loras’ Luke Guttormson finished in 25:00.7 to finish second at the American Rivers Conference Championships and help the Duhawks finish runner-up to Wartburg, 26-50, in the team standings. Wyatt Kelly (25:23.4) was sixth and Julian Watson (25:23.7) was seventh for Loras.
John Innamorato (27:27.0) was the top finisher for Dubuque, placing 56th. The Spartans (224) were eighth as a team.
Pioneers’ Bell 15th — At West Salem, Wis.: Logan Bell crossed the line 15th in 25:26.7 as UW-Platteville placed seventh as a team with 191 points at the WIAC Championships. UW-La Crosse won the team championship over UW-Whitewater, 27-51.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Loras 40, Luther 21 — At Decorah, Iowa: Evan England threw for 344 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 98 yards as the Duhawks (5-4, 5-2 American Rivers Conference) beat Luther.
Da’Mani Brown caught nine passes for 129 yards, including touchdowns of 13 and 44 yards. Marty McGovern added eight receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown, and Jamel Britt had three receptions for 22 yards and a score.
Ty Bausch rushed for 58 yards and a touchdown for Loras.
UW-Stout 24, UW-Platteville 22 (3OT) — At Menomonie, Wis.: The Blugolds stopped the Pioneers’ two-point conversion in the third overtime to deny UW-Platteville a followup to its upset of UW-Whitewater last weekend.
Will Lawrence ran for 103 yards and Michael Priami threw for 256 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Pioneers (4-4, 3-2 WIAC). Ben Wilson caught five passes for 106 yards, including a 64-yard TD.
The teams swapped field goals in the first and second overtime. UW-Platteville threw incomplete on its two-point conversion — the only allowed play once the game reaches the third extra period — to open the third overtime and Stout scored on its two-point conversion.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Culver-Stockton 3, Clarke 1 — At Canton, Mo.: Jessica Schaad had a team-high 18 kills and Rachel Haubert added 12 kills, seven digs, one ace and one assist, but the Pride (4-22, 1-17 Heart of America Conference) lost to Culver-Stockton, 25-22, 19-25, 25-23, 25-19.
North Park 3, Dubuque 1 — At Chicago: Darby Hawtrey tallied 11 kills and three aces, and Ashlee Adler added two aces, nine kills and 12 digs as the Spartans (10-17) lost to North Park, 25-15, 23-25, 25-18, 25-15.
Lakeland 3, Loras 1 — At Lillis AWC: James Keefe had 13 kills and 17 digs, Cat Gleason and Allie Burke provided 10 kills each, but the Duhawks fell, 25-21, 25-16, 21-25, 25-21.
UW-River Falls 3, UW-Platteville 0 — At River Falls, Wis.: The Falcons swept the Pioneers in the regular season finale.
MEN’S SOCCER
Clarke 3, Park 2 — At Parkville, Mo.: Jonathan Velasquez scored at 18:45, and netted the game winner that broke a 2-2 tie at 82:58 as the Pride (9-3-3, 6-3-3 Heart of America) won their season finale. Luke Persenico opened Clarke’s scoring with a goal at 17:18.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Luther 3, Dubuque 1 — At Oyen Field: Baylee Vincent scored in the 70th minute, but the Spartans couldn’t climb out of a 2-0 hole and lost to Luther in the American Rivers Conference tournament quarterfinals. Dubuque finished the season 6-5-7 overall.
Clarke 3, Park 1 — At Parkville, Mo.: Genevieve Cruz scored the first of her two goals just 1:45 in, Morgan Catchur added another, and the Pride (12-5-1, 8-4-0 Heart) beat Park.
UW-Platteville 1, UW-Eau Claire 1 — At Eau Claire, Wis.: Katherine Ohlwein scored in the 19th minute to give the Pioneers a lead, but the Blugolds scored in the 23rd to force a draw. UW-Platteville ended the regular season 12-5-2 overall, 3-3-1 in the WIAC.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 53, Briar Cliff 52 — At Kehl Center: Nicole McDermott scored 11 points, Taylor Haase had 10 and Mya Merschman added nine to lead the Pride to a narrow victory in their season opener.
PREP SWIMMING
Platteville/Lancaster 7th — At Jefferson, Wis.: The Platteville/Lancaster co-op (140) placed seventh at the Southern Lakes Conference meet. Abby Burr was seventh individually in the 100 backstroke, and 12 in the 100 freestyle, as well as anchoring the 200 medley team that placed 10th. Delaney Johnson earned a ninth-place finish in the 200 individual medley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.