Dubuque Senior continues to improve against high-end competition.
The Class 5A No. 15-ranked Rams finished runner-up at the Mississippi Valley Conference volleyball tournament gold pool on Tuesday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Senior (20-16) picked up wins over Linn-Mar, 16-25, 25-17, 16-14, and Iowa City West, 25-15, 25-16, but lost to gold pool champ No. 6 Cedar Falls, 25-16, 25-11.
Maya Watters led the Rams with 24 kills. Brooke Sullivan had 14 kills and 10 digs, and Jenna Lewis added 53 assists.
Bobcats take 4th — At Iowa City: Class 4A No. 4-ranked Western Dubuque reached the championship pool of the MVC tournament, but dropped all three of its matches against stiff competition.
The Bobcats (22-10) lost to MVC champ and 5A No. 1 Iowa City Liberty (25-20, 25-11), 4A No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (25-21, 26-24) and Cedar Rapids Kennedy (25-19, 24-26, 15-11).
Libby Lansing floored 23 kills for WD. Ava Demmer had 57 assists and Ella Meyer 36 digs.
Galena 2, Warren 0 — At Galena, Ill.: The Illinois Class 1A No. 2-ranked Pirates rolled, 25-10, 25-6. Gracie Furlong led Galena with 10 kills.
Scales Mound 2, Pearl City 0 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Emily Wiederholt downed seven kills to lead the Hornets in two sets, 25-18, 25-16.
Cuba City 3, Iowa-Grant 0 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Ella McKinely had 14 assists and five digs as the Cubans rolled in straight sets, 25-10, 25-14, 25-5.
Shullsburg 3, Cassville 0 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Taylor Russell had 17 kills as the Miners swept, 25-16, 25-10, 25-9.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Griebel repeats — At Iowa City: For the second straight year, Bellevue’s Payton Griebel claimed the River Valley conference meet crown. The junior defended his title in 16:49.8 at Kickers Soccer Club. The Comets’ Aiden Onken (17:45.4) finished sixth, and Cascade’s Adam Knepper (18:08.2) was 10th to place three area runners in the top 10.
Beckman Catholic’s Julia Mertz and Madeyln Reiter posted the two fastest times among area girls runners. Mertz (20:30.8) came in third, while Reiter (21:20.7) crossed in 11th. Cascade’s Hallie Kelchen (21:21.7) placed 13th to give the area three runners inside the top 15.
Wildcats 2nd — At Coggon, Iowa: Maquoketa Valley (96) finished as runner-up in the boys Tri-Rivers Conference meet at North Linn High School. Matthew Schaul (17:15) was third individually, and George Livingston (17:46) was seventh.
Maquoketa Valley’s Taryn Burbridge (20:36) was the top area girls finisher in fourth place. Kalyn Skrivseth, of Bellevue Marquette, placed 14th in 22:53.
GIRLS PREP GOLF
Kirsch finishes 6th — At Madison, Wis.: Lancaster’s Brianna Kirsch closed with a two-round total of 85-81—166 to finish sixth overall after the final round of the Wisconsin Division 2 state meet at University Ridge. Kirsch entered the final round tied for ninth.
The Flying Arrows finished fifth out of six in the team standings with a 389-379—768.
Paige Lolwing placed 26th for Lancaster with a 194. Kate McWilliams (199) and Evy Dhyanchand (211) also scored for the Arrows.
GIRLS PREP SWIMMING
Iowa City West 149, Hempstead 68 — At Iowa City: Emma Oberhoffer scored Hempstead’s lone win with a 1:14.18 in the 100 yard breaststroke.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, Beloit 0 — At Lillis AWC: James Keefe and Allie Burke floored seven kills apiece, and Sara Hoskins added 29 assists to lead the Duhawks (6-15) to a straight-set win, 24-16, 25-10, 25-19.
UW-Platteville 3, Dubuque 1 — At Platteville, Wis.: Emma Carlson had 17 kills and 12 digs to lead the Pioneers past the Spartans, 25-18, 20-25, 25-20, 25-21. Emma Powell had 13 kills and 13 digs to lead UD.
Grand View 3, Clarke 1 — At Kehl Center: Jessica Schaad downed 17 kills, but the Pride fell in four sets, 25-13, 26-24, 27-29, 25-10.
MEN’S SOCCER
UW-Platteville 3, Luther 1 — At Decorah, Iowa: Konrad Ziaja, Isaac Petersen and Danny Gutzwiller netted goals to lead the Pioneers (10-2-1) to their ninth straight win.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Loras 9, Dubuque 0 —At Farber Courts: Isabel Schwabe won at No. 1 singles and teamed with Lauren Diiulio in doubles to help the Duhawks sweep the Spartans.
