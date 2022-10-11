Wahlert Vs. Senior Volleyball
Buy Now

Dubuque Senior's Maya Watters sets a block during their volleyball match with Dubuque Wahlert at Wahlert High School on Tuesday, October, 4, 2022.

 Stephen Gassman

Dubuque Senior continues to improve against high-end competition.

The Class 5A No. 15-ranked Rams finished runner-up at the Mississippi Valley Conference volleyball tournament gold pool on Tuesday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.