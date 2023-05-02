04292023-saintsvschicago-5-sg.JPG
Dubuque Fighting Saints forward Ryan St. Louis shoots on Chicago goalie Christian Manz as Michael Hagens defends during their USHL playoff game Saturday in Geneva, Ill. St. Louis led the team in scoring this season.

 Stephen Gassman

Their journey began with an unprecedented road trip and ended with eight more days living out of a suitcase.

In between, the Dubuque Fighting Saints exceeded expectations with a relentless work ethic and a togetherness that enabled them to remain a cornerstone organization in the United States Hockey League. Since returning to the USHL in 2010-11, Dubuque remains the only franchise to finish above .500 and qualify for the Clark Cup Playoffs every season during that span.

