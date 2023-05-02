Their journey began with an unprecedented road trip and ended with eight more days living out of a suitcase.
In between, the Dubuque Fighting Saints exceeded expectations with a relentless work ethic and a togetherness that enabled them to remain a cornerstone organization in the United States Hockey League. Since returning to the USHL in 2010-11, Dubuque remains the only franchise to finish above .500 and qualify for the Clark Cup Playoffs every season during that span.
But, this season, both of those standards appeared to be in serious jeopardy as the Saints returned just seven players from a squad that went 40-16-3-3 and finished third overall in 2021-22. On top of that, renovations at Dubuque Ice Arena forced the team to practice daily in Madison, Wis., for the first two months of the season and play its first eight games on the road.
Recommended for you
“I don’t think many people outside of our dressing room thought we’d be very good, judging from a lot of the conversations I had with a lot of people last summer,” said first-year head coach Kirk MacDonald, who led the Saints to a 32-24-5-1 record and fifth place in the balanced Eastern Conference. “I know not many people thought we’d be battling for home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs in the last few weeks of the season. We proved a lot of people wrong with our effort and by winning a playoff round. I know it’s not the end goal to win one round, but from where we started to where we finished, there were a lot of positives.
“Other than two or three games all season, we worked our asses off every night. I can count on one hand the number of times we weren’t very good. It’s a credit to the guys for getting after it every night and being very detailed in the way they played. That’s why we had the season we had.”
Dubuque’s season came to an end Sunday night with a 5-4 loss to top-seeded Chicago in Game 2 of the best-of-3 Eastern Conference semifinals. The Saints came from behind to knock out fourth-seeded Green Bay in three games in the opening round to earn their first playoff series win since 2019.
“We kind of already had our backs against the wall at the beginning of the season by having to go to Madison every day for practice,” said captain Riley Stuart, a fourth-year forward headed to Colorado College. “But, with the group we had, we persevered. We fought and battled for everything, and we ended up turning this into a pretty good season for what we had.
“I don’t think this was the most-skilled team I’ve seen since I’ve been here in Dubuque, but it showed what kind of people we had that we were willing to fight all season long, even down to the last minute in Chicago.”
The well-rested Steel, who led the USHL in scoring this season and earned a first-round bye, took three separate one-goal leads on Sunday, only to see the Saints battle back and tie. Quinn Finley scored the game-winner with 4:45 remaining in regulation, which didn’t leave the Saints enough time for one last rally.
“We were relentless all year, whether that was having to go to Madison every day for a couple of months or the circumstances we faced in that last game,” said Max Burkholder, a captain and three-year veteran defenseman also headed to Colorado College with several franchise records on his resume. “I think it showed Sunday, but we just couldn’t get that last goal.
“Obviously, we had a super special group this year. As a leader, they made it really easy to be a captain. Everybody wanted to come to the rink and work hard every day. As one of the older guys, it was special to see the younger guys approach the game the way they did.”
The Saints relented rather than using adversity as a crutch. September and October provide the foundation to every season, and a big part of their daily routine included nearly four hours on a bus.
The coaches and players instead used that opportunity to bond as a group, and the Saints finished the season-opening eight-game road trip above .500. That included wins at Chicago and Waterloo, two of the top three teams in the league.
Dubuque’s list of newcomers included Ryan St. Louis and his younger brother, Lucas. Ryan returned to the USHL after a year at Northeastern University and led by example with his work ethic, which translated into a year which he finished fifth in USHL scoring with 30 goals and 72 points in 58 games.
“Those first two months were a battle for everybody, but I give the guys a lot of credit because nobody complained,” MacDonald said. “They just kept getting on the bus every day, they went to work and tried to get better. They came through it in a real positive fashion.
“We had our ups and downs throughout the season, but they established that work ethic early on. That’s why the way we played at the end of the season was like night and day between the way we played at the beginning of the season. The development of a lot of guys, especially the younger guys who will be back next year, was awesome.”
Dubuque’s only prolonged hiccup came around the holidays, when it won only twice in 10 games to fall near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. Months later, MacDonald revealed that the team went through an illness bug during that span, but, again, nobody mentioned it or used it as a crutch in real time.
Also during that month, Ryan St. Louis missed four games while helping USA Hockey win gold at the World Jr. A Challenge and goalie Marcus Brannman represented his native Sweden at the World Junior Championships.
The Saints also experienced a few freak injuries. Cole Helm and Owen Michaels missed extended time with broken hands while blocking shots, Shawn O’Donnell missed a month after an inadvertent skate left a 60-stitch gash under his right eye, and emerging defenseman Will Staring suffered a season-ending knee injury.
“Whether it was the travel, people being sick or having key guys out of the lineup with injuries for long periods of time, we always knew the sun was going to come up the next day, so we always showed up for work,” Stuart said. “We wanted to prove who we are as Dubuque Fighting Saints and play for the people who supported us all year long.”
And Stuart, who set the franchise record for games played during alumni weekend, took pride in continuing a winning tradition in Dubuque.
“I learned very early in my first season here what Dubuque is all about,” he said. “It’s one of the greatest places to play in the USHL. It’s in the culture that Dubuque doesn’t like losing and the standard is to win and make the playoffs every year, regardless of the circumstances.
“It was important to pass that message along to the younger guys as soon as they came in. And it was rewarding to see them want to work hard and uphold that standard. Now, it’s their responsibility to pass that on to the younger guys next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.