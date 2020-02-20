The Dubuque Wahlert girls basketball team was clicking on both ends of the floor on Wednesday night, and as a result, the Golden Eagles shall play on.
Mary Kate King and Allie Kutsch scored 19 points apiece and Wahlert held Waterloo East to single-digit scoring in all four quarters of their 83-19 Iowa Class 4A regional quarterfinal win at Wahlert Gym.
The Eagles (8-14) led, 45-5, at halftime. Emma Donovan scored 12 points and Morgan Herrig added 10 for Wahlert.
The Eagles advance to Saturday’s regional semifinal game at No. 6 Waverly-Shell Rock (18-2).
Western Dubuque 64, Clinton 46 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Bobcats (7-15) clinched a first-round win in their Iowa Class 4A regional and advance to Saturday’s semifinal game at No. 4 Center Point-Urbana (19-2).
Maquoketa 60, West Delaware 40 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Cardinals (17-5) ousted the Hawks (2-20) to advance to Saturday’s Iowa Class 4A regional semifinal at Central DeWitt. The 10th-ranked Sabers had a bye and are 17-3.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wartburg 79, Loras 76 (OT) — At Loras AWC: Macenzie Kraemer’s jumper as time expired in regulation gave the 10th-ranked Duhawks a two-point lead. But a Loras foul on the play put Payton Draper to the free-throw line for the Knights. Draper hit both freebies to force overtime and No. 8 Wartburg never trailed in the extra period.
Coe 71, Dubuque 57 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Miah Smith led the Spartans with 15 points, but Dubuque (7-17) couldn’t keep up in the second half, getting outscored, 23-10, in the third quarter.
UW-Eau Claire 65, UW-Platteville 47 — At Platteville, Wis.: Maiah Domask finished with 18 points for the Pioneers in a losing effort.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Coe 81, Dubuque 72 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The loss for the Spartans (14-10) sets up a must-win scenario on Saturday. With a 7-8 record in the American Rivers Conference, UD will look to defeat Wartburg (10-14, 6-9 A-R-C) to secure a spot in the conference tournament.
Wartburg 84, Loras 81 — At Loras AWC: JT Ford scored 26 points for the Duhawks (17-7, 10-5 A-R-C) who moved into a tie with Coe for second place in the American Rivers Conference.
UW-Platteville 80, UW-Eau Claire 56 — At Eau Claire, Wis.: Drew Gunnink led a balanced attack for the Pioneers with 14 points as UW-P improved to 20-3.