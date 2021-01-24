George Holesinger understood the exact ramifications of the final race of the afternoon.
Dubuque Hempstead needed to defeat Cedar Falls in the 400-yard freestyle relay to protect a slim lead in the Mississippi Valley Conference pod at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center.
The team of Aiden Yaklich, Micheal Rhett Gilbertson, Devin Tigges and Holesinger delivered a 3:20.24 to beat the Tigers by more than 9 seconds and hold on for a 478-469 team victory. Dubuque Senior finished third with 313 points, and Waterloo totaled 263 points.
“We were pretty much going back-and-forth with them the whole meet — we’d be down by a couple points, them go up by a couple — and we knew it was now or never,” said Holesinger, a junior who won all four of his events Saturday. “We got a huge boost from Mitchell Konichek when he won the breaststroke and put us back on top going into the 400 free relay, and all of us went out and swam a personal best or a season best.
“Today showed a lot about our team. It showed that we have that fighting spirit and the drive to keep going in a really tight meet.”
Holesinger also won the 200 freestyle in 1:46.22 and the 100 freestyle in 47.59 before leading off the winning 200 freestyle relay. Holesinger, Nick Dolphin, Brandon Decker and Gilbertson turned in a 1:33.04 in the 200 free relay.
The Mustangs turned in 10 top-two finishes en route to the team victory. And they got a nice test run for the district meet, which will take place in two weeks in Dubuque.
“We’re so used to traveling, traveling, traveling for the district meet, so it’ll be a little different to be able to sleep in a little bit and swim in our own pool in two weeks,” Hempstead coach Rick Loeffelholz said. “It’ll be a huge advantage for districts. Today, we got a little feel for what it’ll be like to swim in our own pool in a meet where you really have to go fast.”
Yaklich won three of his four events and finished second in the other. He swam the breaststroke leg of the 200 medley relay that included Dolphin (butterfly), Konichek (backstroke) and Decker (freestyle) and went 1:45.09. Yaklich then won the 50 freestyle in 22.87 before taking runner-up in the 100 butterfly in 57.21.
“I knew what I needed to go today, and I hit those times, which just shows that all the work we’ve put in is paying off,” Yaklich said. “And it gives you confidence going into districts. You know what the (qualifying) times were last year and where you stand.”
Konichek won the breaststroke in 1:05.11. The Mustangs also got a pair of runner up swims from Tigges in the 200 (1:52.06) and the 500 (5:03.35).
Gavin Hall led Senior with victories in the 100 butterfly (56.16) and 100 backstroke (56.88). Those swims provided the senior with a huge shot of confidence before districts.
“Coming into this meet, I was a little stressed out,” Hall said. “I’ve been lifting and working hard in practice, but I wasn’t dropping as much time as I would have liked. Coming here, swimming well and seeing time drops gives me so much more confidence going into my taper and when we swim districts.”
Josh Rush posted Senior’s other top-two performance when he earned runner-up honors with a 1:05.99 in the breaststroke. The Rams also saw a huge time drop from Jarrett Herber, who took third in the 100 butterfly in 57.21.
“The last few weeks, I’ve been trying to get under a minute in the fly, so to go that much under a minute felt really good,” Herber said. “Just looking at how much I’ve dropped, and knowing I can drop a little more, I’ll have a good shot at making it to state, hopefully. As a freshman, that’d be pretty cool to do.”
Results from Saturday’s meet will be combined with the pods at Cedar Rapids Washington and Coralville to determine all-MVC honors.