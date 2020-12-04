EPWORTH, Iowa — Western Dubuque’s first win of the season was the definition of grinding one out.
Despite forcing Waterloo East into 35 turnovers, the Bobcats struggled to find their offensive rhythm, but did find key baskets down the stretch to hold off the Trojans, 47-42, on Friday night at Western Dubuque High School.
“There were stretches tonight where we looked good,” Bobcats coach Amy Ostwinkle said. “Then, there were stretches that we looked panicked. That comes with the lack of varsity experience.”
Carson Koerperich, one of three starting freshman guards for the Bobcats, led the way with 15 points, while Maddy Maahs added nine points and Morgan Mescher finished with eight points.
“It was really intense in the last 5 minutes,” Koerperich said. “We just couldn’t let them score. We did play really good team defense, and we just had to outwork them because the offense struggled.”
The Bobcats (1-2) have endured their share of turbulence to start the season. Top returning scorer and senior point guard Jenna Fiedler tore her ACL in a preseason scrimmage, likely putting her out for the season.
Fellow starting senior Maahs suffered a stress fracture in her foot near the end of the volleyball season, and was in a walking boot until recently. She had her first practice just a day prior to Friday’s contest.
So, Koerperich, Brooklyn Firzlaff and Hailey Wulfekuhle have stepped in as freshman to guide the Bobcats through a tumultuous start to the season.
“Coming in, we knew they’d have a role this year on varsity, but it’s a whole new role they’re having to take on,” Ostwinkle said. “They’re accepting it and learning each game. They’re making strides every game. We’re a young team with only one senior. It’s a process. Focus on one quarter at a time.”
The Trojans (0-1) came out firing, taking an early 6-0 lead on back-to-back makes beyond the arc. It took the Bobcats until nearly halftime to really get going, but they stayed alive by forcing 23 turnovers in the first half.
Koerperich drilled a trey to give WD its first lead, but Waterloo East kept answering. Maahs sank a triple, then Morgan Mescher scored four straight points to push the lead to 17-13, but the Trojans responded with a 6-0 run to regain the lead, 19-17.
The Bobcats found their strongest spurt of the game before the break. Haley DeLong connected on a 3, then Koerperich snagged a steal and scored. Firzlaff connected on a putback, then hit two free throws before a tough take by Koerperich closed an 11-0 run for a 28-19 lead heading to the locker room.
“That helped us a lot,” Koerperich said. “We got some momentum going and kept it together as a team. It helped try to hold them off in the second half.”
That run before half kept the Bobcats in the driver’s seat throughout the second half, but the Trojans — a program that has posted a 9-57 combined record over the past three seasons and went winless last year — never went away.
Brooklyn Love’s trey cut WD’s lead to 36-34, but Koerperich scored on a tough take with 3:46 remaining. Maahs then scored a pair of clutch buckets in the lane on a spin move and quick cut to make it 42-38 with 2 minutes left. Koerperich salted it away with four free throws down the stretch.
“They knew this was a game that they could get, and they felt that pressure a little bit,” Ostwinkle said. “You could see them walking into the locker room with that relief of getting a ‘W.’ Now let’s continue to go from here and get to that next level.”