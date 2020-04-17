Andy Banasik is going to miss the bus rides.
After 27 years on the Prairie du Chien bench, that’s hard to believe. But the longtime Blackhawks boys basketball coach means it.
“I’m probably not going to be judged on gold balls, but we did a lot of work with these teams and building those relationships,” said Banasik, who has accepted the role as the school’s athletic director and district superintendent. “I’m going to miss those bus rides, actually. I’ll miss having those two hours of practice with no cell phones, no emails, and just working to get better.”
Banasik collected a 404-263 career record over his 27 seasons with the Blackhawks and two seasons at Marshfield Columbus. But he’s most proud of what he accomplished at his alma mater.
Banasik played for the 1986 Blackhawks team that placed second to Chilton in the Class B state title game and for the 1985 state runner-up squad that lost to Denmark. Those losses were by a combined five points, and the Chilton game went to overtime.
Thirty years later, Banasik guided Prairie du Chien back to the state tournament, where the Blackhawks lost to eventual Division 3 state champ Waupun in the state semifinals in 2016.
“It was tremendous for the community,” Banasik said. “When we did it in ’85 and ’86, then came back 30 years later with an opportunity for the kids, it was great. We were knocking on the door in sectionals for a few years and it was a great experience for the community.”
In November, Banasik was named “Rural Principal of the Year” by the Wisconsin Rural Schools Alliance, and he’s now ready to take his educating to the next level.
“It’s a very hard decision,” he said. “With all these other titles it would be difficult to try balancing it all. Over 27 years, I’ve made tremendous relationships with the athletes and assistant coaches. It’s been a great run.”