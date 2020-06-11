One of the biggest questions facing college sports right now is whether or not a fall season will even happen.
Last week, the NAIA put a plan in writing — which means, among other things, a return for Clarke athletics in a couple of months.
The NAIA released its fall season modifications on June 4, roughly a month before the division was expected to make an announcement.
The new procedures call for:
• A “return to play threshold” designating that at least half of the schools that sponsor a given sport must receive clearance to play (for example, 47 of NAIA’s 95 football programs must gain clearance to hold a football season).
• Delayed start dates. The first football games will be Sept. 12, allowing for four weeks of practice prior. All other fall sports can begin competition on Sept. 5.
• A scaled down competition schedule. Football decreased from 11 games to nine; cross country moved from eight meets to seven; soccer will play 14 games instead of 18; and women’s volleyball decreased from 28 matches to 22.
The NAIA also intends to hold each of its fall national championship tournaments as currently scheduled, although the division “cannot predict what will happen in the next six months.” College sports at all levels have been in somewhat of a holding pattern since the coronavirus pandemic caused the cancellation of athletics nationwide back in mid-March.
After extensive consultation by the Council of Presidents Executive Committee, the NAIA decided to release its decision earlier “in order to allow schools to make plans.” Clarke football coach Miguel Regalado said the university is already scrambling to make preparations on how fall athletes will make their return.
“I was excited that (the NAIA) took initiative and jumped out in front,” said Regalado, noting that the NCAA hasn’t issued a concrete plan in the way the NAIA has. “Some people will ask if we’re being safe. I think we are.”
The NAIA’s modifications mean that Clarke football lost its season opener at Central Methodist (Aug. 29) and Week 2 home opener against Missouri Valley (Sept. 5). The Pride will instead open their football season at Evangel on Sept. 12 and play a nine-game schedule within the Heart of America Athletic Conference.
Losing two games on the schedule isn’t ideal for a second-year program like Clarke’s, Regalado said. But it’s an understandable move (and a relatively small price to play) when considering how much time it takes to prepare athletes in fall camps for that first football game.
“Just the fact that we’re playing football is huge,” Regalado said, adding that the announcement solidifies student-athlete concerns about whether they’ll be allowed to return to campus. “I understand why they did what they did. You’ve got to have adequate time and safety for your athletes to compete.
“With this thing, with COVID-19, I’m glad that the NAIA and Heart has come out and said we’re going to play football. We’re sending a message that we fully intend to compete in 2020.”
Clarke is in the process of a “phased move-in” for fall athletes. Regalado said his players would be allowed to arrive to campus on Aug. 8 and other sports will be welcomed back in waves. The first day of classes is planned for Aug. 24.
The institution is also in the process of working through social-distancing parameters in order to limit exposure to coronavirus, which is expected to linger into the fall. For football, this is an especially challenging hurdle, given the physical nature and sheer number of participants within the sport.
“Nothing will be the same. Not the way we worked out. Not the way we practice. Not the way our kids return to campus,” Regalado said. “All of those things are going to be examined and we’re going to come up with the best way to do it. We’ve got a couple of months here to iron this out. … The main thing on our plate is what’s the safest way to bring our kids back to campus.”
The NAIA also announced that at this time, there are no planned changes for the winter sports season. The division will “evaluate the possible impact of COVID-19 on the winter season and prioritize any decisions that will help our institutions prepare for possible adjustment, if necessary.”