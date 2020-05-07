Here is a capsule look at area girls track and field teams in the Six Rivers West Conference:
BELMONT
Coach — Jannie DeHaan
Key returners — Abby Reuter (soph.), Mattea Kramer (soph.), Lizzy Haag (sr.), Lydia Parker (jr.), Ashlee Meylor (soph.), MaKayla Krantz (jr.), Claire Dachelet (soph.)
Outlook — The Braves fielded a young group in 2019. While they graduated their lone state qualifier from a season ago, Reuter, Kramer and Haag formed three legs of a 4x800 team that was just a few seconds off a berth to La Crosse. With the likely improvement of Parker, Meylor, Krantz and Dachelet, Belmont had a team that would’ve made some noise in 2020.
BENTON/SCALES MOUND/SHULLSBURG
Coach — Paul Raley
Key returners — Ella Reilly (sr.), Kayla Klotz (jr.), Madison Russell (jr.), Kylie Monson (jr.), Hildie Sigwarth (jr.), Melanie Knuth (jr.), Kayci Martensen (soph.)
Outlook — One of the big disappointments out of the cancellation of spring sports is that Martensen won’t get a chance to defend her 2019 titles in both the 1,600 and 3,200. She was also runner-up in the 800, so there was a very strong possibility she could’ve swept those three events this year if given a shot. This tri-op has had strong showings at state in recent years. Russell also has state experience in pole vault, and there were several junior sectional qualifiers to round out another solid team.
CASSVILLE/POTOSI
Coach — Tim McDonald
Key returners — Ashley Williams (sr.), Lydia Reynolds (sr.), Anna Kartman (jr.), Anna Kruser (jr.), Ally Ihm (soph.), Breanna Donaldson (sr.), Olivia Adams (soph.)
Outlook — Coach McDonald said his team was a week into practice before the COVID-19 shutdown and there was a ton of excitement around what the season could’ve produced. Williams, Kartman and Kruser were each returning state qualifiers and Reynolds and Ihm both had sectional-qualifying experience. The co-op had some young athletes ready to mix in with some “high expectations,” McDonald said, making it difficult that there weren’t any “feel goods” in a truly deflating situation across sports.
RIVER RIDGE
Coach — Shane Sperle
Key returners — Skylar White (sr.), Faith Schier (sr.), Riley Klein (sr.), Emily Struntz (sr.), Tova Lindberg (sr.), Jaci Williams (sr.), Ana Racha (sr.), Faith Webb (jr.), Abigail Polodna (jr.), Brittany Zigler (jr.), Glenna Marshall (jr.), Aliyah Schissel (jr.), Cayton Clark (soph.), Rachael Zinkle (soph.), Olivia Zach (soph.), Paige Bailey (soph.), Liz Dilley (soph.), Emmi Otte (soph.), Alison West (soph.), Mckenzie Morgan (soph.), Jenna Fuller (soph.), Caitlin Herrick (soph.)
Outlook — The Timberwolves have had great recent success in basketball and volleyball and that was set to translate again to the track before the season’s shutdown. White was a 2019 state qualifier in pole vault and the 300 hurdles and a lot of familiar faces — Schier, Klein and Williams among others — pointed to an athletic, well-rounded track team in 2020. This was a talented upper class group, ready to compete and finish well in all 18 events.