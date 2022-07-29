BY JIM LEITNER
TH sports editor
The Dubuque Riverboat Gamblers wrapped up their summer rugby schedule by finishing third at the prestigious Oshkosh Pigfest 10’s Tournament earlier this month in northwest Wisconsin.
Dubuque opened with a convincing victory over Fox Cities, with Ben Degen and Hunter Matye scoring two tries apiece and Justin Apple adding a single try, while the defense allowed only one try against. The Gamblers then beat Lake County with four unanswered tries in the second half. Degen added two more tries, while Danny Lonski, Colin Osbourne, Matt Derby and Mike Ollnau also contributed tries.
The Green Bay Rugby Football Club then defeated Dubuque, five tries to one, with Degen notching the lone score for the Gamblers to finish 2-1 in pool play.
In the semifinals, Green Bay outscored Dubuque, 6-0, to advance to the championship match. The Gamblers routed host Oshkosh in the third-place match, with Degen scoring five tries, Tanner Kemp adding two and Derby one. Degen finished with 10 tries in the tournament.
Dubuque will open the fall portion of its season on Aug. 27.
SENIOR ANNOUNCES HALL OF FAME CLASS
Dubuque Senior will welcome 10 new members into its Athletic Hall of Fame during homecoming ceremonies this fall.
The Class of 2022 includes: Vicki Blake (1986), Scott Boleyn (‘98), Trent Corey (‘97), Jim Dunne (‘77), Aaron Herbst (2002), Ken Montgomery (‘59), Jayme Murphy (2006), Merle Tanner (‘34), Glen Walters (‘57) and Arthur Wolters (‘17).
They will be honored Sept. 30 during school activities, and the induction ceremony will take place on Oct. 1.
BAUMHOVER WINS ANOTHER TITLE AT VAN METER
Eben Baumhover celebrated his 45th birthday in style last Friday. The Western Dubuque graduate guided Van Meter to a 10-0, five-inning victory over Estherville Lincoln Central in the Iowa Class 2A state baseball championship game at Carroll.
The Bulldogs finished the season 39-0 and became just the 12th undefeated state champion in summer state tournament history, which dates to 1946. Dyersville Beckman Catholic accomplished the feat by going 21-0 in 1968, and Twin Cedars became the last team to join the club by going 36-0 in Class 1A.
Van Meter also became just the fourth team to win four consecutive summer state titles. Baumhover is in his fourth season at the helm of the Bulldogs.
The state tournament drew a total of 18,175 fans to 28 games. Class 1A and 2A competed in Carroll, while Class 3A and 4A played at the University of Iowa.
LOCAL DRAGON BOAT RACERS COMPETE AT NATIONALS
Three local dragon boat racers competed at the Club Crew World Championships in Florida earlier this month.
Tom Weitz, of Dubuque, paddled for Windy City Chicago in the Senior A Open division. He won bronze in the 2,000 meters, silver in the 500 meters and bronze in the 200 meters.
Rod Reicher, of Dyersville, Iowa, competed with the Florida Heat in the Senior C division and won silver in the 2,000 meters, bronze in the 500 meters and silver in the 200 meters.
And Dan Mellon, of East Dubuque, Ill., competed with Dragonheart from Burlington, Vt., in the Senior C Mixed division and took eighth in the 2,000 meters, sixth in the 500 meters, and seventh in the 200 meters.
The event drew 3,000-plus athletes from around the world.
