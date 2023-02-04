Jacob Williams and Nick Kennedy took advantage of second chances on Friday.
Fueled by the sting a loss in its last intracity contest, one that could have clinched the city championship, Iowa Class 4A No. 10-ranked Dubuque Senior left no doubt on Friday with a 70-18 takedown of Dubuque Hempstead in boys basketball at Nora Gymnasium.
Senior got its city championship after all, finishing 5-1 in city games. The Rams improved to 14-3 overall and 8-3 in Mississippi Valley Conference play. Hempstead fell to 1-16 overall, 0-10.
One week earlier, Senior let a 10-point fourth quarter lead over Dubuque Wahlert slip away in a road loss to the Golden Eagles. The Rams weren’t going to let that happen again, scoring the first 13 points of the game, grabbing a 16-2 after one period, and never taking their foot off the gas.
“After that (Wahlert) game, we said we don’t want to lose another game,” Kennedy said. “We got after it tonight. Defense and rebounding set the tone.”
Timely shooting from Kennedy himself didn’t hurt the cause either. Senior missed its first shot of the game, but followed with four-straight makes, including a pair of 3-pointers from Kennedy, who came into Friday’s game having missed his only three attempts from beyond the arc the entire season.
“It felt good to watch the ball finally go through the net (on a 3-pointer),” Kennedy said. “The coaches said before the game to play with confidence. And if we had the 3-ball open, to take it.”
Playing confidently, the first quarter could not have gone any better for Kennedy and the Rams.
Or any worse for Hempstead.
The Mustangs’ first — and only — points of the opening period came with more than 6 minutes gone when Reed Strohmeyer swished a 15-footer.
Senior started the second period in similar fashion to the first with a 13-3 run to start things off. Kennedy knocked down another 3-pointer and the Rams led by as many as 29.
The Rams’ defensive prowess confounded Hempstead. Senior forced turnovers as well as timeouts. Hempstead burned three first-half timeouts as Senior poured it on on both ends of the court.
Hempstead never caved, though, and had a few moments to enjoy including a 5-0 scoring spurt in the later stages before halftime. But Senior scored four straight in the final minute of the second quarter to take a 38-10 halftime lead.
Even when the Rams were off, they were on. On the rare occasions when they did miss, dominant offensive rebounding saved them. Senior had 11 second-chance points in the first half.
Jacob Williams made it 13 early in the third with a follow up of a Hayden Jacobsmeier miss. Jacobsmeier got a second-chance make himself moments later as Senior continued to pull away.
Those shots followed Senior’s only two misses during a 10-3 run to start the second half.
“We played hungry tonight,” Williams said. “I was hungry for rebounds. Defensively we were locked in.”
The exclamation point came early in the fourth quarter after Senior’s suffocating defense forced a Hempstead turnover. Jacobsmeier bounced a backwards no-look pass to Tevin Schultz, who threw down a thunderous dunk.
Devonta Jackson scored a game-high 14 for Senior. Williams scored 10 and Jacobsmeier had nine, matching Kennedy’s output. Schultz, Jon Wille and Jalen Johnson chipped in six apiece in a balanced and dominant Rams attack. Strohmeyer led Hempstead with nine points.
“We kind of had to somehow get past the (Wahlert loss) but not forget it,” Williams said. “We’re putting that energy into thinking about bigger things like the tournament.”
