Mineral Point’s Joah Filardo runs with the ball during a Sept. 17 game against Cuba City in Mineral Point, Wis. Despite losing a win-or-go-home game in their Week 9 finale, the Pointers will be competing in the WIAA Division 6 playoffs next week.
There were a couple surprises when the Wisconsin prep football playoff field was released Friday night.
Notably, three teams who appeared to see their playoff hopes dashed with a fourth conference loss — either in Week 9 or earlier — still managed to sneak into the playoff field.
Mineral Point (4-5) and Platteville (3-6) both appeared to be done for the year after falling in must-win finales, and even a forfeit win on Friday wasn’t going to be enough to save Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg (3-6).
But, they still received an invitation to the dance.
Mineral Point earned a No. 7 seed in Division 6 and will play at second-seeded Cedar Grove-Belgium (8-1) in the first round. Platteville is seeded eighth in its Division 4 regional and opens the postseason at No. 1 Madison Edgewood (9-0).
Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg is an eighth seed in Division 6 and opens at No. 1-seeded Darlington (8-1, 7-0). The SWAL champion Redbirds won the regular-season meeting, 58-6. The winner plays either No. 5 Mondovi (5-4) or No. 4 Melrose-Mindoro (7-2).
On the bottom half of that regional, Cuba City (7-2) is the third seed and hosts No. 6 Whitehall (5-3). Lancaster (4-5) is the seventh seed and plays at No. 2 Onalaska Luther (5-4). The winners meet in the second round.
For seeding purposes, Potosi/Cassville (8-1) was listed as the Six Rivers Conference champion despite sharing the title with River Ridge (7-2) and Black Hawk/Warren (6-3). Potosi/Cassville will go on the road for a Division 7 first-round rematch with the Timberwolves despite winning the regular-season meeting, 30-26. The winner plays No. 1 Highland (9-0) or No. 8 Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca (4-5).
Black Hawk/Warren earned a No. 4 seed in Division 7 and will host No. 5 Randolph (7-2). The winner plays either No. 8 Cambria-Friesland (5-4) or No. 1 Hilbert (8-1) in the second round.
Prairie du Chien (5-4) also has a rematch from the regular season, facing off with Southwest Wisconsin Conference foe Richland Center (6-3) in Division 5. Richland Center won the regular-season meeting, 13-7.
Belmont (6-2) earned a No. 3 seed for the WIAA 8-player playoffs and will play at No. 2 Oakfield (7-1) in the first round on Friday. The winner plays No. 4 Greenwood (6-2) or No. 1 Newman Catholic (8-0) in the quarterfinals.