Cohen Pfohl saved his best for last.

In his final shot-put attempt ever on his home turf, the Dubuque Senior 12th-grader unleashed a boomer that landed 56 feet, 5 ¾ inches away to win an Iowa Class 4A state qualifier on Thursday at Dalzell Field. It was not only easily his best toss in a Ram uniform, but placed him as the only Senior thrower in 38 years to clear 54-5.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.