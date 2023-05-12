In his final shot-put attempt ever on his home turf, the Dubuque Senior 12th-grader unleashed a boomer that landed 56 feet, 5 ¾ inches away to win an Iowa Class 4A state qualifier on Thursday at Dalzell Field. It was not only easily his best toss in a Ram uniform, but placed him as the only Senior thrower in 38 years to clear 54-5.
Best of all, it sent him straight to Des Moines.
“I always felt like I could throw farther, and today was an example of that,” Pfohl said. “I threw three 54s in a row, and felt like I was maybe peaking out, but I hit that 56, and it gave me a lot of hope, and a lot of confidence, too.”
Pfohl’s upward trajectory comes on the heels of a fifth-place finish in the shot put at last month’s Drake Relays. His previous season-best toss qualified him for that event.
Thursday’s launch, which is seventh-best in the state entering Thursday, has him headed right back to Drake Stadium.
“I threw it and I was like, ‘That felt pretty good,’ Cohen said. “Then, I saw it go past that last line, and I was super-hyped. I was so happy it went past that line.”
As should be the case, Pfohl is brimming with confidence heading into his final trek to Drake Stadium.
“It might be a big claim, but I think I can win it,” Pfohl said. “If I throw well and throw like I can, I think I can win it.”
The top two place-winners in each event from Thursday’s 4A qualifying meets, along with the next 12 best times statewide, advanced to next week’s Iowa state meet, held May 18-20.
Pfohl claimed the lone gold of the night, but will be joined in Des Moines by at least one more Ram from the 100-meter dash. Deyon Moore stamped his ticket with a second-place finish in 11.24. Teammate Nick Lambe posted the same mark, but took third when rounded to the thousandth of a second, and will have to sweat out a potential wild-card bid.
Hempstead’s John Maloney, a state-meet veteran, will be making a return trip to Des Moines after second-place finishes in the 3,200 (9:31.96) and 1,600 (4:22.24).
Maloney said the work he’s put in all season prepared him for the pressure-filled night.
“Every day, I think about what I want to do in practice so when I come here it’s just normal,” Maloney said. “It’s just about practice and getting used to the high competition and the high competition pushing you.”
Next step, Des Moines.
“It’s the best in 4A and I’m ready to run up there with them,” Maloney said.
Other area boys that finished inside the top four and will hope for a wild card entry into the state meet include Dubuque Senior’s sprint medley relay (Moore, Benjamin Francis, Nick Lambe, Jaden Arnold, 3rd, 1:33.85), shuttle hurdle relay (Dylan Thul, Tyler McDonald, Ethan Rader, Nate Obbink, 4th, 1:03.94), 4x200 (Moore, Francis, Lambe, Arnold, 4th, 1:30.69), Obbink (110 hurdles, 4th, 15.42), 4x100 (Moore, Arnold, Francis, Lambe, 4th, 43.10); Hempstead’s Caleb Kass (3,200, 4th, 9:38.80), 4x800 (Micah Fern, Zack Johnson, Joe Vize, Charlie Driscoll, 4th, 8:10.72), 4x400 (Will Pitz, Driscoll, Devin Spahn, Vize, 4th, 3:29.85).
