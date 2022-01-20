Nearly 30 years later, Sam Krieg still thinks of his old high school cross country coach every time he sets out on a long-distance run.
And, he believes Jim Boughton will be smiling down on him and giving him a little extra strength in mid-April, when he experiences the thrill of a lifetime.
Krieg will run at the front of the pack with the world’s elite runners in the 126th edition of the Boston Marathon after being accepted into the Pro Start Field for the prestigious race on April 18. He earned the position with a time that placed him among the top 50 Open runners and the top 10 Masters athletes competing in the race.
“It really is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I know this isn’t going to happen for me again at my age,” Krieg, 45, said on Wednesday afternoon. “I don’t know how many fast marathons I have left in me, and I’m not sure if I have a really good one for Boston.
“But I don’t care how fast I run. I’m just excited to go to the starting line and line up with the fastest marathon runners in the world. If I have to jog, I’ll still be happy with having the opportunity.”
Krieg, who currently lives in Pocatello, Idaho, earned the distinction with a Masters runner-up time of 2:25.59 at the 2019 Chicago Marathon, his last marathon before the COVID-19 pandemic. That time ranks 48th among those in the Open field and eighth among those in the 40-and-over Masters division for Boston.
The status will allow Krieg to start separately from the thousands of other runners who qualified for Boston. Pro Start runners receive a complementary race entry, personal hydration on the course, transportation to the starting line from the Fairmont Copley in Boston, gear check, recovery amenities and access to a hospitality tent in the starting area.
According to the Boston Athletic Association, 12 men with lifetime bests under 2:06 will line up as part of the fastest field ever assembled for the Boston Marathon. Kenenisa Bekele, a three-time Olympic gold medalist from Ethiopia and the second fastest marathoner in history, heads the field. Back to defend their 2021 titles will be Kenya’s Benson Kipruto and Switzerland’s Marcel Hug, who won the wheelchair division.
Krieg still has to pinch himself when he thinks of joining those runners in the Pro Start.
A 1994 Senior graduate, he ran in the same era as the likes of Jay Brock, Rob Brock, Jason Carpenter and Simeon Wright, so he competed as the fifth scoring runner for a state runner-up cross country team. He finished second in the mile at the Drake Relays during his senior year, so he was no slouch, but he often played second fiddle to his more celebrated teammates on a squad mentored by Boughton, a Hall of Fame coach who passed away in 2010 following a brief battle with brain cancer.
“I’m really proud of the fact that I’m a product of the Dubuque Senior cross country program, and every time I’m back in Dubuque, I jump the fence up at Dalzell Field and run some laps on that track,” Krieg said. “I think of Coach Boughton and all of those teammates every time I go on those 20-mile training runs, when you have so much time on your hands.
“And I’m really happy that, 30-some years later, I’m still running. I’d like to think that ‘Jimmy B’ would be pretty stoked that I’ve achieved this honor. I will always consider myself a student of Jim Boughton, the greatest coach ever.”
After high school, Krieg put his competitive running career on pause for approximately 15 years but still ran recreationally, occasionally entering a 5K and frequently going on jogs with his dog. He maintained his aerobic conditioning as a competitive cyclist for a decade.
When Krieg ramped up his competitive running career again, his body felt fresh.
“In some ways, I consider it a blessing that I wasn’t the best runner in high school,” he said. “I didn’t run in college, and that’s why I can run now, because I didn’t have all that wear and tear on my body. I’d love to have a rematch with some of the guys I ran against in high school right now. I’d like to think I’d have a pretty good shot at them.”
While in high school, Krieg thought running a marathon was “silly.” But, in 1996, he qualified for the 100th running of the Boston Marathon on a whim, or, more accurately, because he wanted to win a bet with his brother, who said he couldn’t make the field of more than 36,000 runners.
“I finished probably 12,000th and I was pretty much an irrelevant spectator,” Krieg said. “It’s pretty cool that, after barely qualifying when I was in my early 20s, now, at 45, I have the opportunity to start with some of the best marathon runners of all time. I get to ride the bus to the starting line with them. That’s pretty good for a guy who was an average high school distance runner.”
Krieg won the Masters Division at the 2018 Chicago Marathon and returned to the event the following year with the goal of reaching the Olympic Trials cutoff time of 2:19 before he settled for his 2:25.59.
“In retrospect, 2:19 was too much of a moon shot for me,” said Krieg, who set a secondary goal of running 2:23, which was the cutoff time when he was in high school. “At 43 or 44, I wouldn’t physically qualify for the Olympic Trials, but in my heart I would. I ran the 2:25, but, if I were a betting man, I think it’s pretty safe to say I could have cut those two minutes off my time if I were 25 years younger.”
Krieg will take realistic expectations to Boston in April. Because of the climate in Idaho, he spends most of his time on the treadmill during the winter months and usually doesn’t find a dry track outside until the middle of March.
His personal best on the challenging Boston course is 2:33.
“I’ll be in shape to run a good one, but it will be closer to 2:30 than my 2:25,” Krieg said. “I think I still have another good Chicago Marathon in me, but that’s in the fall and I’ll have more time to ramp up for it. But, still, it’s going to be a tremendous honor to run in Boston.”
The Boston Marathon will be run on its traditional Patriots’ Day date for the first time since 2019. The 2020 marathon was held virtually, and organizers pushed the 2021 event to October.