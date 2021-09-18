Western Dubuque coach Justin Penner reached into his memory bank to 2019, the season opener of a championship season.
Quarterback Calvin Harris had just one incompletion in a 42-0 victory at Clinton and got razzed mercilessly for it on the bus ride home.
Jack Clemens was in for the same treatment after his Friday night performance.
Clemens, a senior in his first year starting for the Bobcats, completed his first 16 passes on Friday night, helping spark a program-record output in both points and total offense as Western Dubuque beat Dubuque Hempstead, 65-35, in Epworth, Iowa.
Clemens’ 17th pass of the night, though, harmlessly bounced off the turf. It was his only incompletion of the contest.
Penner was asked afterward if Clemens could play any better.
“We’d like to see him not throw that incompletion,” he joked before launching into the story about Harris. “We let him have it on the bus ride home the whole way, so we’ll probably let Jack have it tonight.”
Clemens finished 18 of 19 for 281 yards with touchdown tosses of 31, 30, 40 and 28 yards.
“Jack was incredible today,” said receiver Andrew Oltmanns, who was on the receiving end of five passes to the tune of 118 yards and three touchdowns. “I’ve just seen him work so hard in the offseason and throughout these first couple weeks, and I’ve seen so much improvement. It’s really good for your team to see your starting quarterback kind of peaking right around midseason.”
Big night for Gilligan — Dubuque Senior quarterback Jack Gilligan had another big night on Friday, throwing for two touchdowns and running for another as the Rams demolished Waterloo West, 41-14, at Dalzell Field.
Gilligan, a two-year starter, completed 13 of 19 passes for 284 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran five times for 41 yards and another score. He has run for a touchdown in three of four games this season.
Gilligan is completing 60.7% of his passes (54 of 89) for 891 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He has also run for 231 yards and three scores with an average of 7.5 yards per attempt.
Jack Aitchison, an injury replacement Friday night, took over as the team’s leading rusher with 168 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. He has 233 rushing yards for the season.
Blazer Express — Cayden Gassmann has been a bright spot at quarterback for Dyersville Beckman this season.
His arm wasn’t needed much in the Trailblazers’ 38-7 victory over rival Cascade on Friday night in Dyersville. Gassmann completed 8 of 15 passes for 91 yards with an interception, but led the team in rushing with 139 yards on 14 carries — an average of 9.9 yards per rush — with three touchdowns.
Beckman’s rushing attack was nearly unstoppable.
Owen Huehnergarth rumbled for 129 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. The Blazers ran for 312 yards as a team, averaging 7.6 yards per carry.
Hawks get defensive — West Delaware is building quite the resume this season.
The Iowa Class 3A No. 5-ranked Hawks used stout defensive play to knock off 4A No. 4 Waverly-Shell Rock, 14-6, in Waverly, Iowa, on Friday night. West Delaware, whose only loss was a two-point defeat at the hands of then-4A No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier, managed just 3.7 yards per rush en route to 232 yards of offense.
Will Ward and Jadyn Peyton each had 1-yard rushing touchdowns for the Hawks.
Wisconsin conference races taking shape — Potosi/Cassville and River Ridge appear to be on a collision course for a potential Six Rivers Conference championship game on Oct. 8 in Potosi, Wis.
Both teams improved to 3-0 in the league with convincing wins on Friday night, but the next couple weeks will be vital to protect their status atop the conference standings before their Week 8 showdown.
River Ridge (4-1) plays a non-conference game against undefeated Cuba City next week before hosting Iowa-Grant (1-4, 0-3) on Oct. 1. Potosi/Cassville (5-0) hosts Pecatonica/Argyle (1-3, 0-2) next week in Cassville, Wis., before visiting perennial league power Black Hawk/Warren (2-2, 1-1).
Cuba City (5-0) and Darlington (4-1) share the lead in the SWAL at 3-0 with an Oct. 1 meeting looming.
Speaking of the Cubans — Beau Kopp has been a dynamic weapon for unbeaten Cuba City this season.
He is completing 69.7% of his passes (53-for-76) with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions, according to wissports.net. He has also run for 130 yards and three touchdowns, and has returned a fumble for another score on defense.