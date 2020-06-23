The University of Iowa has sent a clear signal that Kinnick Stadium might not be full of fans this fall.
The university announced Monday that season ticket sales for the upcoming football season have been paused. Only fans who have renewed season tickets and completed per-seat contributions prior to June 30 will be included in potential seating plans at Kinnick this fall.
New sales of the Fight for Iowa digital season pass, mini plans, group packages, Hawkeye Village and single-game ticket sales have also been halted until athletic department officials can gain a clearer view of what stadium capacity might look like under social distancing guidelines.
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta hopes to finalize a plan for late July.
“Hawkeye fans are excited for the upcoming season and we appreciate their continued enthusiasm and support,” Barta said in a statement. “With the current information available, we need to ... focus on reduced-capacity seating models based on our season ticket holders.
“The option of having the ability to accommodate as many Hawkeye fans who are comfortable attending a game in Kinnick Stadium is still one of the scenarios.”
Iowa also announced the Hawkeye Express — which has provided train transportation to and from a satellite parking lot in nearby Coralville, Iowa, since 2006 — will not be in service this season because of the potential for reduced capacity. Fans who had already purchased tickets aboard the Hawkeye Express will have the opportunity for a refund or credit toward other parking options.
Paper tickets and parking passes will be replaced by digital tickets that will be scanned from smartphones or smartwatches. Print-at-home tickets will not be allowed.
Season ticket holders who opted for traditional paper tickets will receive a commemorative set at the end of the season.
Fans opting for public parking lots can purchase mobile parking passes until noon on the Friday before each home game. Day-of-game sales will continue in public lots as long as space allows, however credit cards will be the only form of payment accepted on game day.
“As conditions evolve throughout the coming year, mobile tickets provide more options to deliver the best fan experience in a changing environment for all our venues,” Barta said.