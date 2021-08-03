Area schools landed 31 players on the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association’s all-district teams announced on Monday.
All four classes named a 19-player first team and a 19-player second team in each of the five districts.
Dubuque Hempstead junior shortstop Kellen Strohmeyer, Dubuque Senior 12th-grade third baseman Gavin Guns and Hempstead senior outfielder Logan Runde earned first-team all-Northeast District accolades in Class 4A. Senior junior catcher Ray Schlosser and senior shortstop Cole Smith garnered second-team mention.
Dubuque Wahlert placed three players — junior pitcher Aaron Savary, senior second baseman Jake Brosius and sophomore third baseman Jack Walsh — on the Class 3A Northeast District first team along with Western Dubuque senior first baseman Sawyer Nauman. Wahlert senior pitcher Jared Walter and sophomore utility man Ryan Brosius, as well as Western Dubuque junior pitcher Tucker Nauman and junior catcher Bryn Vantiger made the second team. West Delaware junior Isaac Fettkether received honorable mention status.
Also in Class 3A, Maquoketa senior pitcher Payton Mangler and senior catcher Kannon Coakley received first-team all-Southeast District accolades, while teammate Hunter Manning, a junior, made the second team in the outfield.
The Class 2A all-Northeast District first team included Cascade senior pitcher Eli Green and Clayton Ridge junior second baseman Drake Ostrander. The second team featured Beckman junior catcher Owen Huehnergarth, sophomore shortstop Nate Offerman and senior outfielder Nick Offerman, along with Cascade junior pitcher Jack Carr and sophomore outfielder Jack Menster.
Edgewood-Colesburg sophomore pitcher Cael Funk and senior utility man Parker Rochford made the Class 1A all-Northeast District first team along with Maquoketa Valley senior outfielder Parker Sternhagen. The second team included Bellevue Marquette junior catcher Christian Prull, senior outfielder Brady Templeton and senior utility man Aza Berthel, along with Maquoketa Valley senior utility man Tony Offerman.