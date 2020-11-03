Alivia Schulte delivered a team-high 23 kills, Ava Hauser and Jaci Bries added 16 apiece, and sixth-seeded West Delaware knocked off third-seeded Glenwood, 25-17, 24-26, 20-25, 25-22, 16-14, in an Iowa Class 4A state quarterfinal on Monday at The Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.
“We persevered there,” Hawks coach Brett Mather said. “It came down to two points. The difference in the whole match is two points in Game 5 there. Both teams played their hearts out, no doubt about that.”
Schulte added 24 digs for the Hawks, who improved to 28-11 and will face seventh-seeded Gilbert (27-9) in Wednesday’s semifinal at 12:30 p.m.
Carlee Smith orchestrated West Delaware’s offense with 61 assists. She also had four kills and seven digs.
Ella Koloc had a team-high 36 digs to go with eight assists. Kayla Felton chipped in nine kills and 21 digs.