The Loras College men’s and women’s cross country teams both earned at-large berths to the NCAA Division III championships on Sunday.
Olivet College and the Greater Lansing Sports Authority are hosting the championships Saturday at Forest Akers East Golf Course on the campus of Michigan State University in Lansing. The women’s race will begin at 10 a.m. Central, followed by the men’s race at 11 a.m.
The top seven-person team automatically qualified from each of the 10 regions, for a total of 10 teams. Twenty-two additional teams were selected at-large for both the men and women.
Loras’ Kassie Parker, the defending NCAA champion, earned an automatic berth by winning the Midwest Regional on Saturday in Aurora, Ill.
MEN’S SOCCER
Willamette 3, UW-Platteville 1 — At Chicago: The Pioneers’ season ended at 12-5-3 with a loss in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament on Saturday night. Ethan Dietrich scored late in the second half for Platteville, but Willamette had already taken command with three goals in a span of 25 minutes.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Washington 78, Dubuque 65 – At St. Louis: Dubuque Hempstead grad Morgan Hawkins scored a team-high 22 points, and Tabria Thomas chipped in 15 as the Spartans fell to 2-1 on Sunday afternoon. Sammi Matoush tallied 22 points to lead Washington.
