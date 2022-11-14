The Loras College men’s and women’s cross country teams both earned at-large berths to the NCAA Division III championships on Sunday.

Olivet College and the Greater Lansing Sports Authority are hosting the championships Saturday at Forest Akers East Golf Course on the campus of Michigan State University in Lansing. The women’s race will begin at 10 a.m. Central, followed by the men’s race at 11 a.m.

