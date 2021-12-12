EPWORTH, Iowa — Western Dubuque has gotten a handful of glimpses of the state dual tournament recently.
Dyersville Beckman hasn’t been there in more than two decades and Dubuque Senior has never been.
Saturday’s Bobcat Duals provided an early measuring stick to see what it will take to get an entire team to Des Moines in February.
“Overall I feel like the team gave great effort and really competed with some of the top guys around,” said Western Dubuque’s Greyson Gardner. “It really gives us perspective on the little things we need to work on to get to that point, and get us back to the state tournament.”
Perennial Iowa Class 3A state title threat and No. 3-ranked Southeast Polk lost just five total bouts over five duals and trounced Williamsburg, 66-9, in the championship match on Saturday at Western Dubuque High School.
The host Bobcats rolled past Illinois power Dakota, 51-30, for third place and Bethalto Civic Memorial defeated Dyersville Beckman, 60-18, for fifth place. Cedar Rapids Kennedy was seventh, followed by DeWitt Central and Dubuque Senior. Caledonia-Houston (Minn.) was scheduled to compete at the tournament, but withdrew because of weather concerns.
Gardner was the lone Bobcat and one of just three area wrestlers to go undefeated on the day. Gardner was a state qualifier last year, but went 0-2 in Des Moines. He took that motivation to the national tournament in Fargo, N.D., where he reached the top 16 in Greco and the top 32 in freestyle.
Ranked No. 7 at 182 pounds in Iowa Class 3A, Gardner had four pins, three in the first period on Saturday.
“That really kind of gives me some confidence,” Gardner said. “But it also tells me that I still have a long way to go and I need to work on my little things.”
Caden Mulnix (120) and Dakota Hoffman (220) added three wins apiece for Western Dubuque, which beat Dyersville Beckman (48-26) and Cedar Rapids Kennedy (48-24) before losing to Southeast Polk, 70-12, to close out the Red Pool.
“We definitely saw some things we have to work on,” Western Dubuque coach Paul Cleary said. “It’s great wrestling Southeast Polk, I mean, they’re a great team.
“It’s a good gauge of where we’re at and what we have to do. Just keep working hard and getting better.”
Nick Schmidt (126) and Conner Grover (160) each went 3-1 for Beckman, which finished in sixth place after a 60-18 loss to Bethalto Civic Memorial in the fifth-place dual.
Beckman defeated Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 42-35, in the Red Pool. The Blazers also lost to Southeast Polk, 84-0.
“I tell the kids every day, no one (in our Class 1A sectional and district) is seeing the competition we’re seeing during the season,” Beckman coach Steven Lueck said. “I truly believe that will help us as the season progresses. To see these top teams in the state in 3A, 2A, 1A, it just makes us better.”
Jaxson Roling (126) and Cohen Pfohl (285) each went 4-0 for Senior, which finished in ninth place.
Alex Kirman (113), Jordan Quinn (120) and Seth Connolly (145) won three matches apiece for the Rams, who lost to DeWitt Central (48-36), Williamsburg (57-20), Dakota (51-30) and Bethalto Civic Memorial (42-39) in the Black Pool.
“Very tough tournament, very solid competition all around,” said first-year Senior coach Ian Summerville. “It really pushed our guys and my team is very young, so it’s great mat time for them to see where we’re at and where we stack up against the state’s top wrestlers.”